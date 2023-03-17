The Rogers County Republican convention is set for 10 a.m. Saturday in the Rogers County Building, 416 S. Brady St., Claremore.
Registration begins at 8 a.m.
The delegates will vote on the party chairman, vice-chairman, secretary/treasurer and state committeeman and committeewoman.
Delegates to the state convention will also be selected.
The GOP state convention will be May 5-6 at the Union Public Schools U-Mac Center in Tulsa.
Video: 2024 campaign intensifies
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Randy Krehbiel
Staff Writer
I have been with the Tulsa World since 1979. I'm a native of Hinton, Okla., and graduate of Oklahoma State University. I primarily cover government and politics. Phone: 918-581-8365
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.