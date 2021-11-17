Ripples of CD 5 redistricting fight felt in Washington County

OKLAHOMA CITY — Turns out, not all of the dissatisfaction with the new congressional districts up for final approval by the Legislature this week is in Oklahoma County.

Overall, the decennial redrawing of the state's five congressional and 149 legislative districts has been fairly noncontroversial. Most complaints have centered on the Republican majority's decision to add a swath of southern Oklahoma City to the 3rd Congressional District while extending the 5th District north and went into Republican strongholds.

The effect figures to make CD 5 more safely Republican without putting CD 3 into play.

But state Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Bartlesville, and Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, indicated Wednesday that at least some folks in Bartlesville and Washington County are not happy about being moved from Tulsa-based CD 1 to sprawling CD 2.

Roberts raised the issue during discussion of House Bill 1002x, the congressional redistricting measure, and Stearman expressed her disapproval by casting the only Republican vote against it.

The move of Bartlesville — and eastern Wagoner County — from CD 1 to CD 2 might seem unrelated to the carving up of Oklahoma County, but the first is a knock-on effect of the second.