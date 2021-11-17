Ripples of CD 5 redistricting fight felt in Washington County

OKLAHOMA CITY — Turns out, not all of the dissatisfaction with the new congressional districts up for final approval by the Legislature this week is in Oklahoma County.
Overall, the decennial redrawing of the state's five congressional and 149 legislative districts has been fairly noncontroversial. Most complaints have centered on the Republican majority's decision to add a swath of southern Oklahoma City to the 3rd Congressional District while extending the 5th District north and went into Republican strongholds.
The effect figures to make CD 5 more safely Republican without putting CD 3 into play.
But state Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Bartlesville, and Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, indicated Wednesday that at least some folks in Bartlesville and Washington County are not happy about being moved from Tulsa-based CD 1 to sprawling CD 2.
Roberts raised the issue during discussion of House Bill 1002x, the congressional redistricting measure, and Stearman expressed her disapproval by casting the only Republican vote against it.
The move of Bartlesville — and eastern Wagoner County — from CD 1 to CD 2 might seem unrelated to the carving up of Oklahoma County, but the first is a knock-on effect of the second.
CD 2 had to gain about 70,000 people in redistricting, and the decision not to take any of them, directly or indirectly, out of CD 5 meant all of them had to come from CD 1.
CD 1 had to lose about 35,000 anyway, but upping that to 70,000 meant either shifting the Wagoner County portion of Broken Arrow or Washington County into CD 2.
A straight swap would have left CD 1 short, so it picked up Sapulpa and eastern Creek County.
The result is a more compact district but one that has apparently irritated some Washington County voters.
Steerman was one of three Republicans to vote against the state House redistricting bill HB 1001x. The southeast Osage County-north Tulsa County area is losing a seat in redistricting, which will result in Stearman's House District 11 being drawn more into the metro.
HB 1001x passed the House 88-3, with Stearman, Roberts and Rep. Tommy Hardin, R-Madill, the no votes.
The congressional redistricting measure, HB 1002x, passed 75-19, with all Democrats joining Stearman in opposition, and after Republicans tabled an amendment from Minority leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, to substitute a congressional map favored by Democrats.
Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, insisted political considerations were not part of the redistricting, but Virgin and Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City, who's legislative district will be split by the new congressional boundaries, said that is plainly not the case.
"Let's be clear," said Virgin. "This is gerrymandering. ... To pretend otherwise is intellectually dishonest."
"I don't know if this is unconstitutional," said Bennett. "But there's a difference between unconstitutional and just not right."
The Senate was much quieter. It passed four redistricting-related measures, including the new boundaries of that chamber.
That bill, SB 0001x, passed 47-1 with Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, casting the only dissenting vote.
Eleven Republican Senators, however, voted against SB 0005x, which extends to Dec. 31 the party affiliation deadline for the 2022 elections.