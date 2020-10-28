 Skip to main content
Retention vote set for three state Supreme Court justices
Election 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY — From the validity of certain Indian gaming compacts to legislation implementing tax hikes, Oklahoma Supreme Court justices often are asked to rule on the constitutionality of bills and actions that can have a dramatic impact on the lives of Oklahomans.

State voters will decide by Nov. 3 whether three of the nine current Oklahoma Supreme Court justices will retain their jobs.

They also will decide whether to retain two judges on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals and three judges on the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals.

Kane
Colbert
Darby

