Republicans easily sweep Oklahoma congressional races

Oklahoma Republicans tightened their hold on the state's delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday with easy victories in all five districts.

Four incumbents — Kevin Hern, Frank Lucas, Tom Cole and Stephanie Bice — and former state Sen. Josh Brecheen of Coalgate won the lone open seat.

1st District: Hern, 60, coasted to a third term, this time in a new, more compact district that excludes Washington County and the city of Wagoner but includes Sapulpa and easternmost Creek County.

“I’m so proud of the work we’ve done in the first district to win another re-election to serve my community in Congress,” Hern said in a written statement. “After tonight, we should be heading into an historic Republican majority — and my voters have given me a very clear to-do list.

"(President Joe) Biden’s liberal agenda stops on January 3rd. We will stop the spending, secure our border, and restore American energy independence. I’m looking forward to what we will accomplish together in what should be our Republican majority next year, and I can’t wait to watch Pelosi hand that gavel over to the GOP!”

Hern topped 60% of the vote to about 35% for Democrat Adam Martin, a 27-year-old political newcomer. Martin actually held a 26-vote lead after early in-person and mail-in absentee voting, but that disappeared once same-day results began to be tallied.

Independent Evelyn Rogers, 70, had just over 4%.

Hern expects to become chairman of the Republican Study Committee, a conservative caucus particularly active in advocating cuts to non-defense spending. He is also likely to move up in the House Ways and Means Committee.

2nd District: After a brutal Republican primary and runoff, Brecheen had little trouble defeating Democrat Naomi Andrews and independent Ben Robinson.

The 2nd District covers most of eastern Oklahoma, including fringes of the Tulsa metro.

A former staffer of the late Sen. Tom Coburn, Brecheen has sworn allegiance to the Freedom Caucus faction of the House, and was elected with the help of more than $3.5 million of independent expenditures by a Pennsylvania billionaire.

With all precincts reporting, Breechen, 43, had 72.5% of the vote to 23.4% for Andrews, 39, and 4.1% for Robinson, 88.

3rd District: Lucas, 62, won his 15th full term and will be the longest-serving member of Oklahoma's congressional delegation upon U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe's retirement.

Lucas defeated Bristow attorney Jeremiah Ross, 35, 74% to 24%, continuing a long run of blowout victories for the Cheyenne farmer.

CD 3 is the state's largest by land area, stretching from Osage County to the tip of the Panhandle and south to the Red River. It includes the portion of northwest Tulsa in Osage County as well as a slice of Oklahoma City.

Lucas expects to become chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee and rejoin the House Agriculture Committee in the next Congress.

4th District: Cole, 73, won his 11th term and third straight general election against Democrat Mary Brannon, 70.

Cole received 67% to Brannon's 33% this time around, a result similar to the last two elections.

CD 4 includes the southern Oklahoma City metro and Lawton.

5th District: Bice won a second term in a district substantially redrawn to make it more safely Republican.

Bice, 48, defeated Democrat Joshua Harris-Till, 32, and independent David Frosch, 37.

After narrowly winning in a much less friendly district two years ago, Bice had nearly 60% of the vote with more than 60 precincts still out. Harris-Till was at 37% and Frosch 4%.