Republican share of Oklahoma voter registrations continues to grow

The number of registered Republicans, Libertarians and independents in Oklahoma continued to grow in the past year while the number of registered Democrats continued to shrink, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board’s annual Jan. 15 voter registration count.

The count follows the Election Board’s biennial removal of inactive voters and duplicate registrations. The board said 2,855 registrations were deleted as duplicates and 83,719 inactive registrations were dropped. Removal for inactivity is a multistep process that involves, among other things, having not voted in several years.

Total registrations after the removals were 2,225,086. That is slightly higher than the 2,218,374 on Jan. 15, 2022, but almost 50,000 fewer than following the 2021 purge, or “list maintenance” process, as the Election Board prefers.

Republican registrations totaled 1,154,484 on Jan. 15, up 1.3% from 2021 and 2.8% from 2022, when registration dropped following a nonelection year.

Registered Democrats were 656,017 on Jan. 15, down 5.8% from a year ago and 12.3% after the 2020 election.

Unaffiliated voters, commonly called independents, increased in each of the past three counts, from about 370,000 two years ago to almost 400,000 in the most recent counts. Independents are now 17.7% of the electorate, compared to 16.25% two years ago.

Libertarians are still somewhat less than 1% of registered voters but have added about 2,000 in each of the past two years and totaled almost 20,000 on Jan. 15.

Republican registrations are 51.9% of the total, up from 50.1% two years ago.

Democrats dipped below 30% in the most recent count, down more than 3 percentage points from 2021.

Tulsa County registration totaled 368,738, up slightly from 2022 but about 8,000 fewer than following the 2020 election.

Republicans in the county were just under 180,000, almost identical to last year but about 5,500 fewer than two years ago.

Tulsa County Democrats numbered about 114,000, about 3,000 fewer than a year ago and 9,000 fewer than two years ago.

Independents in the county jumped from 65,500 two years ago to 71,500.

