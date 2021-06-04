Republican legislative leaders tout recently completed session to Tulsa Chamber

Republican legislative leaders on Friday touted what they consider the highly productive session just concluded, while Democrats warned the same Tulsa Regional Chamber group that the outlook might not be quite as sunny as the GOP thinks.
As featured speakers for the Tulsa Chamber’s remotely conducted legislative wrap-up, House Speaker Pro Tem Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa, and Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry, vice chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, ticked off a list of significant developments, including additional money for common education, reductions in income tax rates and a budget that left unspent more than $800 million in available cash.
"The House went in with some very simple priorities, one of which was education," said O'Donnell. "Our thinking … was ways to empower teachers and better equip parents to educate their kids."
Just about everyone seems to agree that $250 million in additional money for K-12, bringing the education portion of the state budget to a record $3.2 billion, will help along those lines.
The additional money brings with it a return to kindergarten and first grade class-size limits that haven't been enforced in years.
More in dispute is a reworking of the state's funding formula while simultaneously loosening student transfer restrictions.
"Reducing class sizes in kindergarten and first grade is a good first step, but let's go all the way up the line to 12th grade," said Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa. "And let's make sure that every classroom is filled with a competent, career-oriented classroom teacher."
Also a matter of some dispute is the dramatic expansion of a tax credit program that proponents say will spark contributions to both public and private schools but which detractors describe as a voucher program that will mostly benefit donors and higher-income students.
Speaking briefly, Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa, said it is "a great way to help local schools. It's a great tool (for businesses) to help public schools."
Also on O'Donnell's and Hall's lists were a $42 million investment to address rural broadband deficiencies highlighted by the pandemic, a reworking of the state's film and television incentive program, and Medicaid expansion.
Responding to a question, Hall and O'Donnell said they do not expect to have a special legislative session to address a state Supreme Court ruling that invalidates Gov. Kevin Stitt's managed Medicaid plan.
There will, however, be a special session later this year to complete redrawing of legislative and congressional districts.
State Public Safety Secretary Tricia Everest, during a brief appearance, touched on continuing efforts to reduce incarceration and said Oklahoma has reduced its prison population by about 10,000 in recent years.
"We want to make sure that doesn't come back on the counties," Everest said.