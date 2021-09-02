Reproductive rights advocates file legal challenge against new Oklahoma abortion laws

Senate Bill 779 imposes a labyrinthine certification system for manufacturers, distributors and providers of mediation abortion, according to the filing.

“As just two examples — the bill includes a requirement that providers of medication abortion have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital or contract with a physician who does, even though similar requirements have been deemed unconstitutional by the Oklahoma Supreme Court only five years ago and by the United States Supreme Court as recently as last year, and it also limits the time period during which medication abortion can be prescribed,” the lawsuit says.

The purpose of the laws is to deprive people of their “constitutionally protected right to choose whether to terminate their pregnancy before viability,” the suit says.

It seeks a ruling that the bills are unconstitutional and void.

The suit also demands a temporary and permanent injunction preventing the laws from taking effect in addition to reasonable attorney fees and costs for the plaintiffs.

History of Oklahoma's stricken abortion measures

2012