OKLAHOMA CITY — State laws surrounding absentee ballots and implementing uniform election procedures across all 77 counties have kept Oklahoma's elections secure, according to a report from a state fiscal watchdog office.

Oklahoma is one of just three states that mandates that absentee ballots be notarized, but that requirement has helped ensure election security, according to a Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency report issued Thursday.

Similarly, efforts to ensure that state election laws, procedures and voting equipment are the same across the state have helped Oklahoma's elections system excel, the report states.

The report comes as Republican lawmakers are pushing bills in the wake of the 2020 presidential election to change Oklahoma's election laws and add more requirements for public notaries who notarize absentee ballots. Democrats have filed bills in recent years to expand absentee voting, but most haven't been heard in the GOP-led Oklahoma Legislature.

The House on Wednesday passed a bill from Rep. Max Wolfley, R-Oklahoma City, that says notary publics who are authorized to notarize more than 20 absentee ballots per election could face a misdemeanor charge if they don't submit to their county election board a log of the ballots they notarized.

But lawmakers have also rejected bills that would further restrict absentee voting.

The Senate did not give a hearing to a bill from Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, that would have eliminated no-excuse absentee voting. Oklahoma is one of 27 states that does not require a voter to provide an excuse to vote absentee.

House lawmakers also recently approved bills that would decouple Oklahoma elections from federal elections and require people registering to vote to submit a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or government check if they don't have a valid driver's license or Social Security number.

After hearing details of the report, Rep. Kevin Wallace, who co-chairs the LOFT Oversight Committee, said he's thankful to have the data and resources to back up claims that Oklahoma has a secure voting system. Oklahoma's election security has been a subject of some debate in the past, Wallace said. Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax has repeatedly assured voters that they should have no concerns about election integrity.

About 6% of Oklahomans mail in their ballots, compared to the national average of 25%, according to the report. In a legislative hearing, Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, questioned whether more residents would vote absentee if they weren't required to get their ballots notarized.

Oklahoma voters seem to prefer voting in person, although the state did see an increase in absentee voters during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ziriax said.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court in 2020 struck down the state's notary requirement for absentee ballots as a result of a lawsuit the League of Women Voters filed shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Legislature quickly passed legislation to reverse the court ruling and reinstate the notary requirement with an exception that allows voters to submit a photocopy of their driver's license in lieu of a notarized affidavit if a state of emergency has been declared.

The report was largely complimentary of Oklahoma's election systems, although it did note a couple of "minor" recommendations to improve procedures at county election boards. In one instance, it noted that two county election boards took different approaches to addressing the fact that two absentee ballots arrived in the same envelope.

While the report confirmed what many people already knew about Oklahoma's elections, it's a reminder that the state still has a way to go toward increasing voter participation, Kirt said.

"This report is great because it just gave us such a clear picture of how strong our (election) systems are and how consistent they've been for a long time — big gold stars for implementation and policy," she said.