Report critical of tobacco trust spending, outcomes

In its response, TSET said the state’s tobacco use ranking is high, but it would be higher without TSET programs.

The report found that TSET tracks short term outcomes of its marketing and communication campaigns, but does not track the data necessary to determine the effectiveness of them across the state.

TSET’s response indicated that its public education campaigns change attitudes and behavior.

For example, exposure to the “Tobacco Stops with Me” campaign doubled quit attempts among tobacco users and increased awareness about the harms of secondhand smoke.

The LOFT report found that TSET’s resources are not aligned with the state’s greatest needs.

“In an analysis of smoking prevalence rates at a county level, compared to county-level programmatic spending by TSET, LOFT observed no apparent alignment of TSET resources with the areas of the state with the highest rates of smoking prevalence,” the report said.

A signature program, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, spends five times more for cessation services than the national average, the report said.

Oklahoma spends $11.52 compared to a national average of $2.21 and a regional average of $2.55, the report said.