Repeal of Roe v. Wade brings swift, strong reaction from both sides of the abortion debate

Local reaction to the Supreme Court’s overturning of its Roe v. Wade decision was strong on both sides of the ruling, with proponents hailing the decision and opponents vowing to continue the fight for access to the procedure.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has said he would sign every anti-abortion bill that crossed his desk, was understandably pleased with the Supreme Court ruling Friday.

“I am very excited that the Supreme Court made this courageous decision,” Stitt said in written remarks. “Abortion is a state’s rights issue and it belongs to the people. I promised Oklahomans I would sign every pro-life bill that came across my desk and I am proud to have kept that promise, especially today as Oklahoma now has trigger laws to ban abortion in our state. I am proud to be called America’s most pro-life governor and I’m looking forward to the rest of the country following Oklahoma’s lead to protect life.”

Meanwhile, the leader of the regional chapter of Planned Parenthood said the ruling was a “grim moment in American history.”

“Two hundred and fifty years ago, our country’s founders said, ‘All men are created equal,’” said Emily Wales, president and chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which includes Oklahoma. “Today, the Supreme Court took the ‘men’ part literally, stripping rights from every woman in America …

“Even while reproductive rights were being taken away before our very eyes, many people still doubted Roe could ever fall. Today this creeping march to crush fundamental freedoms has reached its awful conclusion: Your body is not your own. Your rights are entirely dependent on where you reside.”

The agency vowed to remain open while its services may “be forced to change due to cruel bans on abortion care.”

Oklahoma has passed a series of anti-abortion laws this year.

Experts say that while some of the details of the laws may need to be worked out in the courts, the general opinion is that performing abortions in Oklahoma is now illegal and those who do so are likely to face both criminal and civil penalties.

The New York City-based Center for Reproductive Rights, which has successfully represented entities that have challenged prior anti-abortion legislation in the state, predicted that Friday’s ruling would cause “chaos.”

“The Court’s opinion delivers a wrecking ball to the constitutional right to abortion, destroying the protections of Roe v. Wade, and utterly disregarding the one in four women in America who make the decision to end a pregnancy,” said Nancy Northrup, president and chief executive officer of the organization.

“While public support for access to abortion is at an all-time high, the Court has hit a new low by taking away — for the first time ever — a constitutionally guaranteed personal liberty,” Northrup said. “Utter chaos lies ahead, as some states race to the bottom with criminal abortion bans, forcing people to travel across multiple state lines and, for those without means to travel, carry their pregnancies to term — dictating their health, lives, and futures. Today’s decision will ignite a public health emergency."

State and local GOP lawmakers applauded the decision.

Retiring U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said he was "overjoyed" with the ruling.

“For almost 50 years, our nation has wrongly operated under the tragic belief that there is a constitutional ‘right’ to end the lives of those who cannot speak for themselves," Inhofe said in a written statement. "The Court has now rightfully declared that Roe was wrong from the start, and we can begin to chart a new course on the journey to protect life. During my time in Congress, I have gladly fought to give a voice to the voiceless and I will continue the fight during the remainder of my tenure in the Senate.”

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern called the court’s decision correct.

“Every child deserves the right to life,” Hern said. “It’s our sacred responsibility not only to defend this right but ensure that mothers and children are provided with the resources they need.

“It’s been 50 years since Roe v. Wade legalized abortion, resulting in the murders of millions of children. Today, the Supreme Court correctly reversed this unconstitutional decision and returned the question to the states. I am proud to support life at every stage and applaud the Supreme Court for their thoughtful and attentive consideration of this important case in the face of unprecedented threats of violence and intimidation against the Court.”

State Attorney General John O’Connor said the decision "has wiped one of the most horrifying opinions in American history from the books."

“Roe not only took away over 60 million lives, it also barred Oklahomans and all other Americans from protecting our unborn children," O’Connor wrote in a statement. "We should help every woman facing a crisis pregnancy, but not at the cost of the innocent child’s life.”

State Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat called Friday a "solemn" and "overwhelming joyous day."

“Oklahomans overwhelmingly value life," Treat said in a prepared statement. "As a state we are extremely well positioned to be able to protect life from its beginning to its natural end. We have enacted laws that anticipated this day and now Oklahoma can fully protect life.”

House Speaker Charles McCall issued the following statement:

“Decades of steadfast prayer and unwavering legislative efforts to protect the lives of the unborn have finally prevailed. Overturning Roe v. Wade justifies the long battle by Oklahoma House Republicans and pro-life allies nationwide to return this matter to the duly elected representatives of state legislatures to decide.”

On the other end of the spectrum, House Minority Leader Emily Virgin and House Minority Caucus Chair Cyndi Munson said House Democrats "will continue to stand up for the rights of Oklahoma women to make their own private and personal health care decisions."

“Today, the sky is dark,” Virgin and Munson said in a joint statement. “There is no way to sugarcoat that women in America, especially in states like Oklahoma, have fewer rights now than they did when they woke up this morning.

“We know that Oklahoma’s restrictive abortion laws are not popular and that most Oklahomans believe this fundamental truth: abortion is health care. Yet legislative Republicans continue to propose and pass the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, which will result in women and pregnant people dying because they cannot access the health care they need.”

An organization that provides reproductive health care, including abortions, at clinics in Oklahoma City and Wichita said the ruling leaves women less free today to make decisions about their own bodies.

The organization, Trust Women, told its supporters in a press release that the ruling wouldn’t deter it from its mission.

“The right to choose abortions is fundamental to the full expression of personal and societal freedoms,” Trust Women said in a statement. “Without access to local, free and on-demand abortions we are less free than we could be. …

“Now is the time to stand up for our communities and support our clinics, especially those in the deep South and Midwestern red states. The need for abortions will not disappear under any law or ruling. We have work to do, and we’re here for it.”

The state-chapter of the ACLU condemned the ruling and warned that more laws restricting civil rights and liberties would be coming.

“The Supreme Court ruling is an unprecedented attack on reproductive freedom and body autonomy, but anti-abortion politicians do not get the final say on our fundamental rights — we do,” said Tamya Cox-Touré, ACLU of Oklahoma executive director.

“While the ACLU will do everything in our power to block these bans in the courts, we are not stopping there. We are mobilizing people in the streets and taking this fight to the ballot box to hold our elected officials accountable. Politicians who do not believe in protecting the civil rights and liberties of their constituents have no business in governors’ mansions, in state attorneys general’s offices, on state supreme court benches, or in state legislatures.

"The path to taking back our rights is long, but the ACLU of Oklahoma will be there every step of the way until we all have the power to make the best decisions for ourselves and our families.”

Others outside politics praised the ruling.

“Today is a momentous day to thank God for the gift of human life and for helping us to correct the errors that were made in the Roe v. Wade decision almost 50 years ago,” said the Most Rev. David A. Konderla, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma.

He called abortion an “intrinsic evil, which is to say there is never a circumstance that could justify it."

“Today we can celebrate that, at least at the federal level, the Supreme Court has corrected the error of the earlier decision,” Konderla said in a written statement.

Other reactions

“The Supreme Court’s highly anticipated opinion gives America’s 50 separate and unique states and their voters the authority to determine their own policies concerning abortion, rather than unelected judges and bureaucrats,” U.S. Rep. Tom Cole said in a press release. “Indeed, since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, it was immediately controversial and quickly became an outdated decision due to rapid advancements in medicine and science. As a proud defender of unborn life throughout my entire career, both in Congress and in the Oklahoma State Legislature, I am pleased that voters will now have a voice on this important issue.”

“Today is a historic day for our nation and for life,” U.S. Sen. James Lankford said in a written statement. “After praying, speaking and challenging our nation for years to see the value of every child, I am overwhelmed with joy for our nation and for the lives of unborn children who will have a chance to grow up because of the Supreme Court’s action and the stand of millions of Americans for life. Oklahoma is leading the way to immediately protect each child. We will continue to help support and protect mothers and children while encouraging fatherhood and family involvement for all children.”

“The Scales of Justice have weighed in favor of life,” U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin said in written remarks. “This is a historic day in our country. The sanctity of every life has prevailed and the unalienable rights prescribed by our forefathers have been restored. I am grateful for the system of checks and balances that allows for judicial review of prior decisions. And I am grateful as well for the affirmation of States’ rights, allowing states like Oklahoma to elevate life.”

“Banning abortion without exception is government overreach, plain and simple,” said Kendra Horn, a Democrat on the general election ballot in the race to replace Inhofe. “This precedent destroying decision is wrong. Women have a right to privacy. Women have a right to health care. Women’s rights are not something that can just be stripped away.

“This is what happens when extremists are in charge, and Oklahoma's complete abortion ban at fertilization is now in effect.”

