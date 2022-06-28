Rep. Markwayne Mullin, TW Shannon headed to runoff for Inhofe's Senate seat

Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin showed better than expected in Tuesday’s Republican U.S. Senate primary but is still headed for the expected Aug. 23 runoff with former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon.

With only a handful of precincts unreported, Mullin had 44% of the vote in a field of 13 seeking the GOP nomination to complete the term of U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who intends to retire no later than early January.

Shannon, who was backed by $1.7 million of independent expenditures from an anonymous outside source, was at 17%.

“You guys have bought into the message,” Mullin told supporters in Tulsa. “We got more than we thought we were going to do. I was asked earlier tonight, and I said I thought 39, maybe 40%. To see where we’re at — it could make me cry. But we’re not even close to being done. In fact, the real fight starts tomorrow.”

State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, was third at 12%, less than 1 point ahead of former Inhofe aide Luke Holland.

Former legislator, Trump administration official and Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt had just over 5%.

Bolstered by a big financial advantage and name recognition from a decade in Congress and a statewide plumbing company bearing his name, Mullin had been polling in the mid- to high 30s.

Criticized by some for not participating in candidate debates down the stretch, Mullin instead played up his image as a Democrat-fighting congressman who stuck by former President Donald Trump through thick and thin.

More recently, he’s called for an investigation of Jane’s Revenge, an abortion rights group that’s taken credit for arson and vandalism involving anti-abortion rights organizations.

Shannon, of African American and Chickasaw heritage, has campaigned on his personal success story and his own connections with the Trump orbit. He has been supported by several Chickasaw leaders, including Gov. Bill Anoatubby.

Dahm, who is term-limited, tried to build from a dedicated core following of guns rights, anti-abortion rights, small-to-microscopic government Republicans.

Holland, Inhofe’s chief of staff until June, was not well-known to the general public and tried to find a niche as a praying, pick-up driving successor to his former boss.

Pruitt, who resigned his EPA position four years ago amid much controversy, never found an audience or the kind of financial backing he needed to mount a successful comeback.

