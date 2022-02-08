Rep. Kyle Hilbert chosen to be Oklahoma House's new speaker pro tem

State Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, was chosen speaker pro tem of the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday by a largely ceremonial, party-line vote of the membership.

The speaker pro tem is the second-ranking member of the House and oversees the daily presiding officers. The position was vacant because of the resignation of Rep. Terry O'Donnell, R-Catoosa, following his indictment on criminal charges related to a tag agency owned by his wife.