Rep. Kyle Hilbert chosen to be Oklahoma House's new speaker pro tem
State Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, was chosen speaker pro tem of the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday by a largely ceremonial, party-line vote of the membership.

Rep. Kyle Hilbert (copy)

Hilbert

Hilbert's district includes western Tulsa County.

The speaker pro tem is the second-ranking member of the House and oversees the daily presiding officers. The position was vacant because of the resignation of Rep. Terry O'Donnell, R-Catoosa, following his indictment on criminal charges related to a tag agency owned by his wife.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

