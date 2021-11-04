Regular boosts to retired teachers' income would derail progress toward fully funding OTRS, legislators told

Historically, the OTRS was badly underfunded, with lawmakers struggling over the past decade to put it and other pension plans on sounder financial footing. As a result, none of the systems' retirees received cost-of-living adjustments for more than a decade.

Green pointed out that the Legislature previously approved COLAs for retired educators in every even year from 2000 to 2008 and said returning to a similar pattern would have long-term implications for OTRS.

"On a case-by-case basis, (COLAs) are costly and do have a slight impact on our funded ratio," Green said. "When they become a pattern, we have to account for that, and it does significantly reduce our (assets-to-liabilities) ratio."

Green said OTRS paid $1.3 billion in benefits to nearly 59,000 retirees in fiscal year 2021. By way of comparison, she noted that the state's largest employer, the U.S. Department of Defense, has around 70,000 people on its payroll.

The OTRS is the largest of the state's six pension funds and, according to reports given at Thursday's interim study, the only one still well below fully-funded. At least two — for judges and police — are over 100% funded.