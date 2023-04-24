Boos pierced an otherwise quiet afternoon in the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Monday after a relatively routine bill on small-business development turned into a debate on "reverse discrimination" and the plight of white males.

Senate Bill 119, by Sen. Michael Bergstrom, R-Adair, would somewhat broaden eligibility for the Oklahoma Supplier Diversity Initiative, a state Department of Commerce program intended to connect small businesses with potential customers, including state agencies.

It especially targets small businesses owned by minorities, women and U.S. military veterans by providing some technical assistance on applications and the like and by listing them on a website promoted to potential clients.

The "minorities and women" part is what caught the attention of state Rep. Jim Olsen.

"In light of history, … I'm concerned about favoring or disfavoring somebody based on gender or race," said Olsen.

"Suppose we had another program and said, ‘We're going to give a little bit of an edge to white males. We're going to allow everybody to apply, but we're going to give a little bit of an edge to white males.’ Would that be OK?"

House sponsor Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, deflected the question by pointing out that it had nothing to do with his bill, but it prompted a response from Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa.

"When you talk about diversity, as it relates to white males, they already get a great majority of the jobs in the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Act," Goodwin said, referring to a U.S. Department of Transportation program.

That brought boos from unidentified members of the House and a further rejoinder from Goodwin.

"Is this trying to level the playing field for all the white males who are booing?" she asked, addressing her questions to Lepak under the rules of the House. "Would you agree they've already enjoyed a great privilege in America as it relates to jobs?"

Olsen and Goodwin then both debated against the bill for diametrically opposed reasons. Olsen claimed that the original program, at least, is an example of "reverse discrimination," while Goodwin said the measure itself dilutes a program intended to help women, minorities, disabled veterans and other disadvantaged groups with small businesses.

The bill passed 65-23 with the title and enacting clause off, meaning it's still a long way from final adoption.

Also Monday, the House passed several bills related to medical marijuana, including the latest effort to give the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority the ability to monitor the water and electric usage of grow operations.

Although Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, is the principal author of SB 801, its real architect is Rep. T.J. Marti, R-Broken Arrow.

Marti noted that the House passed similar language in each of the past two years, only for the Senate to take no action. This year, he said, he decided to start the legislation in the Senate.

Marti said power and water usage can be used to spot potential discrepancies in reported production.

SB 801 passed 75-16 but must return to the Senate.