Redistricting special session ends as Republican leadership shrugs off complaints

OKLAHOMA CITY — With only moderate muss and fuss, lawmakers on Friday sent six redistricting bills to Gov. Kevin Stitt following a weeklong special session.
The bills include new maps for the 101 House districts, 48 Senate districts and five congressional districts, and temporary adjustments to residency and party registration requirements.
The federal and state constitutions require redistricting every 10 years.
Republican legislative leadership shrugged off complaints from Democrats and some disaffected Republicans to keep the measures on a tight time table. Five legislative days is normally the shortest period in which bills can be approved by both chambers.
Most of the bills passed with little fanfare, except the bill redrawing boundaries for the five congressional districts, or House Bill 1002X.
Democrats offered their own map, but that measure failed in committee. Most of the objections were over how the lines for Congressional District 5, currently held by Republican Stephanie Bice, were drawn. Bice defeated incumbent Kendra Horn, a Democrat, in 2018 after Horn flipped the seat two years earlier.
Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said the map she offered kept 93% of Oklahoma residents in their current district.
The map approved by lawmakers moves 227,138 Oklahoma County residents into a brand new congressional district.
“I think the big problem with their map also it now splits Oklahoma City Public Schools into three districts instead of two,” Floyd said.
If Stitt signs the measure, Floyd said she knows of nothing else from a legislative perspective that can be done.
“I am unaware of anyone in Oklahoma who is going to take legal action,” Floyd said.
Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the congressional redistricting map approved by lawmakers is more compact than the current map, keeps 87% of Oklahomans in the same district and keeps major military bases and communities in the same districts.
The House passed the congressional redistricting bill on Wednesday over similar objections.
On Friday, the House passed four Senate bills related to redistricting. Only one, SB 5x, encountered much opposition.
That bill allows candidates for public office to change party registration as late as Dec. 31. It applies to this election cycle only and was proposed because of the delay in redistricting caused by late Census data.
Existing law requires party registration at least six months before the filing period for any office, which for the regular April filing period is mid-October.
SB 5x drew the opposition of 11 Republicans when it passed the Senate on Wednesday, while Friday it was 16 Democrats and six Republicans.
State Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, said redistricting should have no influence on party affiliation, while Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, said people should not "be trapped inside a political party."
Although lawmakers left the Capitol on Friday with the intention of not returning until the start of the regular session Feb. 7, the House and Senate passed adjournment resolutions that are not fully effective until Nov. 26. By doing so, they shortened the time Stitt has to act on the legislation and left open the possibility of returning should he veto any of the measures.