Redistricting special session ends as Republican leadership shrugs off complaints

The map approved by lawmakers moves 227,138 Oklahoma County residents into a brand new congressional district.

“I think the big problem with their map also it now splits Oklahoma City Public Schools into three districts instead of two,” Floyd said.

If Stitt signs the measure, Floyd said she knows of nothing else from a legislative perspective that can be done.

“I am unaware of anyone in Oklahoma who is going to take legal action,” Floyd said.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the congressional redistricting map approved by lawmakers is more compact than the current map, keeps 87% of Oklahomans in the same district and keeps major military bases and communities in the same districts.

The House passed the congressional redistricting bill on Wednesday over similar objections.

On Friday, the House passed four Senate bills related to redistricting. Only one, SB 5x, encountered much opposition.

That bill allows candidates for public office to change party registration as late as Dec. 31. It applies to this election cycle only and was proposed because of the delay in redistricting caused by late Census data.