Redistricting bills advance from committees in special session

OKLAHOMA CITY — Democrats who are unhappy with the way the Republican-controlled Legislature is reconfiguring the Oklahoma City-based 5th Congressional District were mostly quiet Tuesday as redistricting legislation advanced from committees on the second day of a special session limited to that purpose.

That doesn’t mean they will remain so.

“I expect there will be some things (Wednesday) on the floor,” said Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman.

Virgin acknowledged that Democrats’ complaints are unlikely to impede the formalization of the new boundaries, but she said they hope to make a point.

“What we’re trying to do is bring as much attention to the process as possible,” Virgin said. “Hopefully, that will inspire people … to contact their legislators and let them know how they feel.”

“I’m disappointed for the people of Oklahoma,” said Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, whose legislative referendum calling for a vote of the people on an independent redistricting commission will not be heard this week. “This confirms that we have the power to choose our voters, rather than the other way around.”