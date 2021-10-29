Reactions to Oklahoma executions resuming with death of John Grant

"The unnecessary rush to restart executions in Oklahoma by the governor and attorney general is concerning and disappointing. Throughout our nation’s history we have justified the killing or mistreatment of our neighbors by lessoning their value as human beings — whether it is the unborn, aged, native populations, African Americans or those imprisoned. All human life is sacred. No matter how serious the crime committed, we do not forfeit the inherent dignity bestowed upon us by our Creator. There are other ways to administer just punishment without resorting to lethal measures. May God guide us as we work to end the use of the death penalty and build a society that truly chooses life in all situations. May He bring comfort to the family and friends of Gay Carter, and have mercy on the soul of John Grant." — Most. Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City
"This latest example of a botched execution should give all Oklahomans serious concerns about the state’s ability to properly administer the death penalty. In 2016, 66% of Oklahomans voted to uphold the death penalty as the highest form of punishment for the most egregious crimes, and it is the governor’s job to ensure executions are carried out appropriately. After reviewing eyewitness reports from the death chamber, it is clear the governor has failed to do that. Governor Stitt should immediately suspend further executions until he can guarantee the people of Oklahoma that his administration can properly carry out the sentence." — Joy Hofmeister, state superintendent and candidate for Oklahoma governor
"Oklahomans could potentially witness six more executions between now and the beginning of the new year. Simply put, these executions are not justice — they only perpetuate a cycle of pain and trauma. Even without Oklahoma’s uniquely cruel track record, the death penalty is still a flawed, biased, and arbitrary practice that is not free from error. The ACLU of Oklahoma firmly stands against capital punishment and will continue to advocate against this ultimate abuse of government power. It is time we end the death penalty once and for all." — ACLU of Oklahoma
"It was a botched, illegal execution. Every expert told them it was going to happen. And it did. Witnesses all said it was the worst thing they had ever seen. And this is now what they want to do to Julius Jones. IT MUST BE STOPPED. It has to be. It’s one of the worst things our government has ever done. And almost every country in the world has banned it. God help." — Shaun King, writer and civil rights activist
"Let us pray for the victims of crime and that God will help us to punish criminals without taking their lives." — Bishop David Konderla, Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma