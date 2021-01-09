Randy Krehbiel: Whatever Oklahoma's members of Congress were trying to do, it didn't work

Whether or not that would prove true, it is believed. That belief, fed by politicians and media across the political spectrum, created the fury confronting Lankford and the others.

Almost every member of Oklahoma's delegation said at some point after the Nov. 3 election that they believed that Biden, a Democrat, would become president on Jan. 20. But in the end, they agreed to something they knew probably wouldn't work, perhaps in the hope that it really would clear up some things, or that they would at least get credit for trying.

The suspicion is strong that Oklahoma's Republican delegation — except Inhofe, who at 86 says he's run his last campaign — mostly wanted to avoid primary challenges from the very sort of people who were tearing down the doors to the U.S. Capitol.

In fact, in a few cases they may have been the actual people. An Oklahoma flag was spotted among the crowd, and several activists from the state were seen near the Capitol entrance, though it's not clear they actually went in.

To be clear, only a very small portion of the pro-Trump protesters in Washington on Wednesday were involved in the attack on the Capitol. But the same can be said of other protests where violence has broken out.