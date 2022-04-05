Quapaw tribal official Guy Barker joins CD2 race

Quapaw Nation Secretary-Treasurer Guy Barker has joined the fight for the Republican nomination from the 2nd Congressional District.
Current 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin is pursuing the U.S. Senate seat that is expected to be decided this year in advance of Sen. Jim Inhofe's leaving office on Jan. 3.
Barker describes himself as a small-business owner, petroleum engineer, tribal financial executive and agricultural businessman.
He said he is the only candidate in the Republican primary with broad experience providing the skill sets necessary to tackle the nation’s most pressing issues.
“Joe Biden has made it tough for Oklahomans to fill up both their gas tanks and their grocery carts,” Barker said. “I will use my real-world experience to tackle these issues, working to restore normal markets and rein in inflation.”
Barker manages the Quapaws' multibillion-dollar asset portfolio and business operations and holds a B.S. in biosystems-mechanical engineering from Oklahoma State University and a law degree from Oklahoma City University.
Filing for state and federal offices is April 13-15.
A federal lawsuit citing the 17th amendment to the U.S. Constitution has been filed to stop the special election to choose Inhofe's successor.
Running or rumored? U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe's seat draws candidates across Oklahoma
Set to retire
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe was elected to finish a partial Senate term in 1994 and was last elected in 2020. His current term expires in 2026.
A new law enacted only last year that allows for the appointment of U.S. senators to fill vacancies would not come into play. It would apply only if a vacancy occurs before March 1.
Jose Luis Magana, AP file
Kendra Horn
Any Democrat is an extreme longshot, but former 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn might have the best chance of at least making the Republican nominee know they’ve been in a fight.
Horn lost narrowly to Republican Stephanie Bice in 2020. The 5th District has since been redrawn into a safe Republican seat.
Horn, 45,
changed her House campaign committee from Kendra Horn for Congress to Kendra Horn for Senate. Her campaign account had about $57,000 at the end of 2021; that money can be transferred to the Senate race.
Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman file
TW Shannon
This will be T.W. Shannon's second try for the Senate, in both cases under somewhat unusual circumstances. Eight years ago, Shannon gave up the Oklahoma House speaker's chair to enter the Republican primary to replace Sen. Tom Coburn, who had submitted his resignation in February, effective the following January.
Shannon wound up losing to then-Congressman James Lankford in a runoff.
BRYAN TERRY, THE OKLAHOMAN
Luke Holland
Luke Holland, chief of staff for Inhofe, created a
Facebook page for his campaign on the day a New York Times reporter tweeted he had heard that the 87-year-old Republican was about to announce his retirement plans.
Tulsa World file
Nathan Dahm
State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, was already competing along with Jackson Lahmayer against Oklahoma’s other U.S. senator, James Lankford, up for reelection this year. On Feb. 28,
Dahm announced he would campaign for Inhofe's seat.
Mike Simons Tulsa World file
Markwayne Mullin
Another Republican, 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, announced Saturday that he will run for the open Senate seat. Mullin has a broad geographic base, conservative bona fides and the resources to make a run of it — as long as his discarded pledge not to serve more than three terms in Congress doesn’t jump up to bite him.
Mike Simons Tulsa World file
Kevin Hern
Although in only his second term, 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern, a Republican, has made no secret of his interest in the Senate and has the financial resources to outspend most opponents. But he declared Tuesday that he will not pursue the Senate seat. A website purporting to support Hern for U.S. Senate is not connected to the congressman's campaign, according to Hern's staff.
Mike Simons Tulsa World file
Trent Shores
Trent Shores, former U.S. attorney for the Northern District, may not be well-known to the public but is highly respected within the Republican Party.
Tulsa World file
Jackson Lahmeyer
Jackson Lahmeyer is already running for Senate — Oklahoma’s other seat — and informed supporters in an email on Saturday that he intends to stay in the race against incumbent Republican James Lankford and will endorse and rally his supporters behind a candidate for the Inhofe seat.
Tulsa World file
Kevin Stitt
Many people have speculated about Gov. Kevin Stitt eventually running for the Senate.
"Due to the questions from press, let me be clear about this upcoming election cycle. I am fully committed to serving the State of Oklahoma as Governor and seeking the support of Oklahomans for another four years in this role," Stitt said Friday. "The Oklahoma Turnaround is well underway with record low unemployment, historic levels of investment in education, the largest savings account in State history, and tax cuts for all. My focus continues to be on delivering a Top Ten state by working with my friends in the Legislature to advance transformational, conservative reforms that protect freedoms and benefit all 4 million Oklahomans."
Stephen Pingry Tulsa World file
Matt Pinnell
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell has national contacts from his days as a high-level official in the Republican Party, but won't run for the seat.
"I truly love serving as Oklahoma's Lt. Governor, and I know we're making a real difference in this position. We're well on our way in making Oklahoma a top 10 state, but there's more work to be done. I'm dedicated to continuing that work for years to come," he said. "Lisa and I have four kids still at home, from a sophomore to a kindergartner. I'm committed to being their dad first and Oklahoma's Lt. Governor second."
Tulsa World file
Scott Inman
Nobody gives an old-fashioned stem-winder like Democrat Scott Inman, pictured in 2017, the former state House minority leader and one-time gubernatorial candidate. Inman confirmed to Tulsa World he has no intention to run.
The Oklahoman file
Mike Workman
A frequent candidate for Oklahoma office, Democrat Mike Workman, pictured in 2016, says he’ll announce his candidacy Friday.
Tulsa World file
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Tulsa World Newsroom: The story behind Sen. Jim Inhofe with politics reporter Randy Krehbiel
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.