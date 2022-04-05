Quapaw tribal official Guy Barker joins CD2 race

Quapaw Nation Secretary-Treasurer Guy Barker has joined the fight for the Republican nomination from the 2nd Congressional District.

Current 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin is pursuing the U.S. Senate seat that is expected to be decided this year in advance of Sen. Jim Inhofe's leaving office on Jan. 3.

Barker describes himself as a small-business owner, petroleum engineer, tribal financial executive and agricultural businessman.

He said he is the only candidate in the Republican primary with broad experience providing the skill sets necessary to tackle the nation’s most pressing issues.

“Joe Biden has made it tough for Oklahomans to fill up both their gas tanks and their grocery carts,” Barker said. “I will use my real-world experience to tackle these issues, working to restore normal markets and rein in inflation.”

Barker manages the Quapaws' multibillion-dollar asset portfolio and business operations and holds a B.S. in biosystems-mechanical engineering from Oklahoma State University and a law degree from Oklahoma City University.

Filing for state and federal offices is April 13-15.

A federal lawsuit citing the 17th amendment to the U.S. Constitution has been filed to stop the special election to choose Inhofe's successor.

