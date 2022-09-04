Putting recreational marijuana on Nov. 8 ballot would benefit Democrats, experts say

OKLAHOMA CITY — An initiative petition seeking to legalize recreational marijuana would likely benefit Democrats at the polls, some political observers say.

It also would increase voter turnout, many believe.

State Question 820 would legalize, regulate and tax recreational marijuana for adults 21 years old and older.

“Theoretically, I think that if this is on the ballot, it will play to the Democratic advantage,” said Gary Jones, former Oklahoma Republican Party chairman. “I think that generally people that support recreational marijuana tend to be more liberal.”

Revenue from recreational cannabis sales would increase state and local funding for schools, health care and other services. The measure would also provide for the expungement of low-level marijuana convictions.

Supporters have asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court to put the measure on the Nov. 8 ballot, saying the Oklahoma Constitution requires it.

They have suggested that a new process created by lawmakers took substantially longer than prior efforts to count signatures.

The new process, however, required not only the counting of the signatures, but verification that those who signed it were registered voters.

The state contends the deadline for the ballot measure to make the Nov. 8 ballot has expired and that supporters must go through the process set up by the Legislature.

In a recent ruling, the state’s high court put the decision on hold pending the expiration of a 10-day period for filing objections to either the signatures or the ballot title.

A.J. Ferate, chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party, said the measure could affect some legislative races, but it would not change the balance of power. Republicans have a super majority in both the Oklahoma House and Senate and control all statewide elected offices.

Ferate doesn’t expect it to affect the gubernatorial election.

“I just think the numbers are so overwhelming in his (Gov. Kevin Stitt’s) favor currently,” Ferate said. “Despite some having criticism of him, the overwhelming majority of people in Oklahoma appreciate the job he is putting forward. The state has greatly improved under his leadership.”

Fount Holland, a longtime Republican political consultant, said he thinks the measure would help Democrats. He said new voters in particular are more open to some of the more liberal ideology.

Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews said the measure on a Nov. 8 ballot would increase turnout and help more progressive candidates.

She said it contains criminal justice reform.

“So many people have a family member serving time or have a criminal record over personal use,” she said. “They are not traffickers. It has impacted their ability to stay free or become employed.”

Eric Proctor is vice chairman of the Oklahoma Democratic Party and a former House member from Tulsa.

While he was in the Legislature, he authored a bill to legalize medical marijuana. The idea later garnered support from voters and is now law.

But Proctor said the issue cuts across party lines. He said he was surprised by how many Republicans supported the issue.

“I think we are going to have more coming out to vote, which benefits everybody,” Proctor said.

Michelle Tilley, Yes on 820 campaign director, said supporters did not circulate the petition in hopes it would have an impact on the elected office races if it got on the ballot.

The project started in 2019, she said.

“We had a petition ready to go in 2020, but COVID stopped it,” Tilley said. “This is our second attempt at this petition, and it happens to be this year.”

The coalition includes supporters of former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden and everything in between, she said.

“It is a very broad group of people that support legalizing marijuana,” she said. “Polling showed broad support across party lines.”

