Provider countersues EMSA in $16 million dispute

A business partner sued last month by the emergency services administrator for Tulsa and Oklahoma City has countersued in federal district court.

American Medical Response Ambulance Service Inc., known as AMR, is essentially asking the court to seize $16 million in dispute between it and EMSA, a public trust that contracts for emergency services.

AMR provides paramedics and emergency medical technicians for Emergency Medical Services Authority’s service area.

EMSA sued AMR on Sept. 10, saying it is owed a little over $16 million under a profit-sharing clause in the two party’s contract.

A Texas federal prosecutor charged that a similar arrangement between EMSA and another contractor amounted to an illegal kickback scandal, but that case was settled out of court in 2018 with no determination on that point.

In Thursday’s suit, filed in the Northern District of Oklahoma in Tulsa, AMR asks the court to take control of the disputed $16 million, which it says EMSA has withheld by stopping all payments to AMR.