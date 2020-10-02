 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Provider countersues EMSA in $16 million dispute

Provider countersues EMSA in $16 million dispute

{{featured_button_text}}

A business partner sued last month by the emergency services administrator for Tulsa and Oklahoma City has countersued in federal district court.

American Medical Response Ambulance Service Inc., known as AMR, is essentially asking the court to seize $16 million in dispute between it and EMSA, a public trust that contracts for emergency services.

AMR provides paramedics and emergency medical technicians for Emergency Medical Services Authority’s service area.

EMSA sued AMR on Sept. 10, saying it is owed a little over $16 million under a profit-sharing clause in the two party’s contract.

A Texas federal prosecutor charged that a similar arrangement between EMSA and another contractor amounted to an illegal kickback scandal, but that case was settled out of court in 2018 with no determination on that point.

In Thursday’s suit, filed in the Northern District of Oklahoma in Tulsa, AMR asks the court to take control of the disputed $16 million, which it says EMSA has withheld by stopping all payments to AMR.

AMR also asks the court to resolve questions about the legality of the so-called Gain Share clause.

“Withholding millions of dollars from an emergency transportation service provider while we are in the midst of a pandemic jeopardizes not only the integrity and stability of the emergency transportation system, but also the urgent care of over 1.1 million Oklahoma citizens for whom EMSA is ultimately responsible,” AMR President Tom Wagner said in a news release.

Featured video

Gallery: Meet 61 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love

Randy Krehbiel

918-581-8365

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @rkrehbiel

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News