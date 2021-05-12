Proposal for Trump highway gets revived thanks to bill language change

Republican lawmakers determined to name a stretch of Panhandle highway after former President Donald Trump have pulled their proposal out of the ditch, and with it the Sen. James Inhofe Interchange in Midwest City.

The President Donald J. Trump Highway southeast of Boise City ground to a halt several weeks ago when Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, pointed out state law says Medal of Honor recipients are the only live persons for whom a state highway or bridge can be named.

All others must be dead at least three years.

Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, fixed that by simply crossing out the statute in an amendment to Senate Bill 624, which names dozens of other highways and bridges.

For good measure, the bill also picked up an amendment naming the Interstate 40 interchange at Douglas Boulevard, near Tinker Air Force Base, for Inhofe — who, like Trump, is not dead.

Most of those for whom bridges and highways are named are military or law enforcement members killed in the line of duty and state and local leaders. Several in SB 624 were legislators, and a U.S. 62 bridge near Chickasha is being named for Ida Sipuel Fisher, whose lawsuit forced the state to admit black students to the University of Oklahoma law school.