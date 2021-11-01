 Skip to main content
Proposal for 1st Congressional District would drop Washington County, add Sapulpa
Proposal for 1st Congressional District would drop Washington County, add Sapulpa

Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District would continue to consist mostly of Tulsa County but would lose Washington County and most of Wagoner County while picking up Sapulpa and eastern Creek County under a redistricting proposal released Monday by a legislative committee.

The new boundaries for congressional and legislative districts will be considered during a special session beginning Nov. 15.

As expected, the Republican-controlled legislature reconfigured the 5th Congressional District to make it more secure for GOP incumbent Stephanie Bice, who narrowly won in 2020 despite losing Oklahoma County to Democrat Kendra Horn.

The new maps draw Democrat-leaning southwest Oklahoma City into Frank Lucas' 3rd District while adding strong Republican precincts in suburban and rural Canadian, Logan and Lincoln Counties.

The 1st and 5th districts each had to lose more than 30,000 people, while Markwayne Mullin's 2nd District needed to gain almost 70,000. CD 2 picked up Washington County and the portions of Wagoner County shaved off CD 1.

Preliminary legislative districts, based on population estimates, also had to be revised after the release of final census data in August. The new maps show a further shift of rural districts into the two main urban areas.

Among the most noticeable such migrations is Rep. Logan Phillips' House District 24. The district currently runs mostly north and south from southwest of Tulsa to Holdenville, but under the current proposal would run from southwest to northeast, taking in a large swath of south Tulsa County including south Tulsa and much of Bixby.

More specifics can be found at oksenate.gov/redistricting.

