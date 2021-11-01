Proposal for 1st Congressional District would drop Washington County, add Sapulpa

Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District would continue to consist mostly of Tulsa County but would lose Washington County and most of Wagoner County while picking up Sapulpa and eastern Creek County under a redistricting proposal released Monday by a legislative committee.
The new boundaries for congressional and legislative districts will be considered during a special session beginning Nov. 15.
As expected, the Republican-controlled legislature reconfigured the 5th Congressional District to make it more secure for GOP incumbent Stephanie Bice, who narrowly won in 2020 despite losing Oklahoma County to Democrat Kendra Horn.
The new maps draw Democrat-leaning southwest Oklahoma City into Frank Lucas' 3rd District while adding strong Republican precincts in suburban and rural Canadian, Logan and Lincoln Counties.
The 1st and 5th districts each had to lose more than 30,000 people, while Markwayne Mullin's 2nd District needed to gain almost 70,000. CD 2 picked up Washington County and the portions of Wagoner County shaved off CD 1.
Preliminary legislative districts, based on population estimates, also had to be revised after the release of final census data in August. The new maps show a further shift of rural districts into the two main urban areas.
Among the most noticeable such migrations is Rep. Logan Phillips' House District 24. The district currently runs mostly north and south from southwest of Tulsa to Holdenville, but under the current proposal would run from southwest to northeast, taking in a large swath of south Tulsa County including south Tulsa and much of Bixby.
More specifics can be found at oksenate.gov/redistricting.
Featured
No. 15 OSU crushes Kansas: See all our coverage here
The No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys defeated the Jawhawks 55-3 on Saturday night in Stillwater. OSU has only lost one game in this series since Mike Gundy took over as head coach, in 2007.
See all of our coverage from the week here:
OSU (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) held the Jayhawks without a first down in the first half and led 38-0 at halftime.
The Cowboys take control early and win big over the Jayhawks
Oklahoma State’s 55-3 win over Kansas gave the 15th-ranked Cowboys only their second double-digit win of 2021.
Oct. 25, 2021 video. Cowboys head coach said team is not position to overlook any teams and is not thinking about Big 12 title picture. Video …
Cowboys give Brennan Presley and Dominic Richardson the ball in comfortable game against Jayhawks
The teams will face off at 6 p.m. Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium.
Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State's freshman pass rusher from Edmond Santa Fe, leads the Cowboys with 4.5 sacks through the first seven games of his college career.
“Chad is one of the most relational individuals that I've ever had the privilege of working with,” Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt says.
Oklahoma State football hosted ESPN College Gameday six times, and this day in 2004 was the first time Stillwater played host.
An elbow dislocation sidelined the Cowboys’ pass rusher for the first time in 41 games earlier this season.
The Cowboys went scoreless again in the third quarter at Iowa State and have yet to score a third-quarter touchdown in 2021.
A warm relationship with new leadership and an opportunity to "solidify what happens here" were factors in Gundy's perpetual five-year contract announced by Oklahoma State Friday.
Cowboys quarterback is coming off his best game of the season and the best play of his career
Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma State all have one Big 12 loss. We have some drama now.
Thoughts on Oklahoma State's secondary, the situation behind Jaylen Warren at running back and the kicking woes following the Cowboys' first loss of the season.
Guerin Emig: No shame in OSU's first defeat of season at hands of terrific team playing outstanding football
Cowboys go down as Cyclones make just one more play, the most critical of the inspiring game
The No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-1) lost for the first time this season on Saturday, 24-21 at Iowa State in Ames, Iowa.
No. 12 Oklahoma State (5-0) will take their undefeated record on the road to face the No. 25 Texas Longhorns (4-2) for an 11 a.m. kickoff. See…
No. 19 OSU 24, No. 21 Baylor 14: Cowboys overcome Sanders turnovers to defeat Bears, remain undefeated; See all of our coverage here
STILLWATER — Staring down a 4th and 1 from Baylor's four-yard line with 2:14 remaining, Mike Gundy took a gamble. Jaylen Warren cashed the bet.
STILLWATER — Three touchdowns in a 3:17 span powered Oklahoma State’s 31-point first half and propelled the Cowboys to a 31-20 win over No. 25…
OSU 21, Boise State 20: Cowboys block late field goal attempt, win on blue turf. See all of our coverage here
BOISE, Idaho — With the help of 218 yards rushing from Jaylen Warren, a late first-half surge, the fingertips of Jason Taylor II and and the h…
TU at No. 23 OSU: Cowboys overcome second-half deficit to knock off Golden Hurricane; See our coverage here
No. 23 Oklahoma State Cowboys will host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane for the latest game in the series. It will be televised on FS1. Here's all …
Oklahoma State defeated Missouri State on Saturday. Here's all our coverage from Stillwater.
College football is finally here. In Norman, there's national title aspirations with a potential Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback and a…
Pumpkin Spice Offer: $1 for six months
Get a six-month digital-only subscription for $1. Subscribe today in less than a minute: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe