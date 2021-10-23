Probation officer-turned-lawmaker tries to wrangle criminal justice reform

"There are a lot of victims, including (offenders) themselves," Humphrey said. "We must start addressing behavior."

Former House Speaker Kris Steele, who led the push for state questions 780 and 781 and remains their strongest proponents, says they allow what he calls "graduated sanctions," which can include up to a year in jail for repeat offenses or failure to meet the terms of supervised release.

He said SQ 780 also provides for full restitution for theft and property damage, but added: "If they're sitting in jail, they can't do that. Why would we spend $19,500 a year to punish someone who stole less than $1,000?"

Damion Shade of Tulsa-based Oklahoma Policy Institute said SQ 780 "as a matter of statistical fact, accomplishes exactly what it was supposed to do" by reducing arrests and the prison population.

"What we have not seen, that the voters asked for, is that investment in county-based, local mental health and addiction treatment services," Shade said. "We need that money going to communities."