Pro-Trump rally in OKC has much different feel than Washington, D.C.

OKLAHOMA CITY — In what often took the tone of a tent revival, with praise for President Donald Trump and prayers for his protection, more than a thousand of his supporters rallied Wednesday at the state Capitol as some of the president’s supporters in Washington, D.C., clashed with police and breached the U.S. Capitol.

Bishop Charles Martin, a Black pastor of All Nations Champions Church in Oklahoma City, led protesters in prayer, called on God’s “protection” for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, and said “supernatural things” would be happening Wednesday as debate over certifying the election was taking place in the nation’s capital.

“God sent us a president that truly represents our nation and the heart of our nation,” Martin said.

The rally was organized by a Facebook group called “Drivefor45."