Primary to determine Senate District 36 seat, with one challenger to incumbent

Sen. John Haste faces fellow Republican David Dambroso in the Tuesday primary to determine the next senator.

Haste, 67, senior vice president for a home furnishings company, and Dambroso, 34, a consultant, are from Broken Arrow.

Haste is seeking a second term to Senate District 36.

Dambroso is making a second attempt at the office after coming in fourth in a four-way primary for the seat in 2018.

Haste said one of his biggest accomplishments is bringing the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to the state. The program provides a book a month to children 5 and younger.

Haste serves on the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief.

He said the joint panel has been successful in getting more money for nurses and will be looking at other areas, such as behavioral health.

Haste serves on Senate committees including appropriations, general government, transportation, health and human services.

He said transportation issues are important to him.

Haste said he is proud the Legislature gave Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor additional dollars to fight federal overreach.

Dambroso has a degree from Wesleyan University.

He said he is opposed to driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants.

He also wants to fight government corruption.

“I support radical government transparency to fight government corruption,” Dambroso said, including mandating that government officials be recorded in their public capacity.

He said he does not believe President Joe Biden was lawfully elected.

Dambroso owes the Oklahoma Ethics Commission $4,200 in late filing fees from his 2018 campaign, according to the agency. He faces another $5,000 in potential fees for past-due reports for the current cycle, according to the agency.

He declined to comment on the fees.

Boundaries for the Broken Arrow district roughly run from about Garnett Road east to 289th East Avenue and from 23rd Street to 71st Street and neighborhoods that jigsaw south to 91st Street.

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

