Primary to determine Broken Arrow's Senate District 36 seat, with one challenger to incumbent

Sen. John Haste faces fellow Republican David Dambroso in the Tuesday primary to determine the next state senator for District 36.

Both Haste, 67, a senior vice president for a home furnishings company, and Dambroso, 34, a consultant, are from Broken Arrow. Haste is seeking his second term. Dambroso is making a second attempt at the office after coming in last in a four-way primary in 2018.

Haste said one of his biggest accomplishments is bringing the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to the state. The program provides a book a month to children 5 and younger.

He also serves on the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief. He said the joint panel has been successful in getting more money for nurses and will be looking at other areas, such as behavioral health.

Haste serves on Senate committees including Appropriations, General Government, Transportation, Health and Human Services. He said transportation issues are important to him.

Haste said he is proud that the Legislature gave Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor additional money to fight what he considers federal overreach.

Dambroso has a degree from Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

He said he is opposed to driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants. And he said he does not believe President Joe Biden was lawfully elected.

He also wants to fight government corruption.

“I support radical government transparency to fight government corruption,” Dambroso said, including mandating that government officials be recorded in their public capacity.

Dambroso owes the Oklahoma Ethics Commission $4,200 in late filing fees from his 2018 campaign, according to the agency. He faces another $5,000 in potential fees for past-due reports for the current cycle, the agency says. He declined to comment on the fees.

The new boundaries for the Broken Arrow district roughly run from 31st Street and U.S. 169 at the northwestern corner to Admiral Place and 273rd East Avenue at the northeastern corner to 103rd Street and 273rd East Avenue at the southeastern corner.

