President Biden to visit Tulsa for Race Massacre events
breaking topical

President Biden to visit Tulsa for Race Massacre events

White House, Kremlin, aim for Biden-Putin summit in Geneva

President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference on May 21.

 Alex Brandon, AP

Hannibal Johnson talks about "The single worst incident of domestic racial violence in American history.

President Joe Biden is expected in Tulsa on June 1 during commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial, sources confirmed Tuesday.

Details were not immediately available.

Biden previously visited Tulsa twice while vice president.

This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates. 

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

