Preservation set for historic Route 66 bridge featured in 'Grapes of Wrath'

Steve Lackmeyer
The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY — A landmark Route 66 bridge featured in the movie “The Grapes of Wrath” is being widened with restoration of the distinctive “pony” trusses that make it a popular attraction for tourists.
Ginnie Graham hosts author Barry Friedman to wrap up 2022, whether you celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas, or any/all holidays this month. A look back at the year's inspirations (son's graduations), disappointments (low Oklahoma voter turnout, lack of movement on climate change and other major issues) and more.
Gallery: 66 photos of life on the Mother Road
Route 66
Looking West down 11th Street in Tulsa, OK, Aug. 8, 2017. Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World
Route 66
Jalessa Hurd looks for albums at Josey Records on 11th Street in Tulsa, OK, Aug. 8, 2017. Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World
Route 66
Jack Patel moved here from India when he was a teenager and became a citizen in 1989. He runs the Desert Hills Motel on Route 66 that his family owns. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Route 66
An aerial looking east on 11th street near Harvard also known as route 66 on Nov 10, 2015. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Route 66
The Route 66 Cruise and Archway dedication in Tulsa on Saturday, May 23, 2015. Tulsa World File
Route 66
66 Longhorn cattle are driven West on Route 66 in Bushyhead, Ok. to the 63rd Will Rogers Stampede Rodeo in Claremore May 23, 2009. The drive was held in tribute to Clem McSpadden. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Route 66
Elephants with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus make their way along the 11th Street bridge toward the BOk Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on June 7,2010. Tulsa World File
Route 66
A truck travels across the Route 66 Bridge in Sapulpa, which will host a conference, Oct. 14, 2008. The site will be a stop on the National Preservation Conference's tour of the area. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Route 66
David Wright holds a cpr mannequin face a home near East 11th Street and South Quaker Ave. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Route 66
The future home of Ike's Chili on 11th street in Tulsa Monday November 11, 2013. Tulsa World File
Route 66
Jane Vick-Basse goes through her collection of mannequins at Store Fixtures of Tulsa on 11th Street and Lewis Ave. on July 19, 2011. Vick-Basse remembers making money as a young girl repairing mannequins at the store, which belonged to her father, Don Vick. Tulsa World File
Route 66
Movie goers find parking spots in anticipation of the double feature movies on opening night at the Admiral Twin theater. March 9, 2018. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Route 66
This November 1994 night view shows Lyon's Indian Store, which relocated to the Warehouse Market Building at 11th Street and Elgin Avenue. The store, opened in 1916, had been at its previous Seventh and Main streets location since 1936. Tulsa World File
Route 66
Neon sign at Desert Hills Motel. Taken on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Tulsa World File
Route 66
The old Warren Market now includes a Mazzio's Pizza and Liquor store along 11th St. in Downtown Tulsa, Wednesday March 29, 2017. Tulsa World File
Route 66
Cars speed down Peoria through the intersection on 11th St. in Tulsa Monday March 27, 2017.Tulsa World File
Route 66
Eleventh Street in Tulsa, adjacent to the H.A. Chapman Stadium and the University of Tulsa, is closed off at on September 6, 2014 prior to the OU vs TU college football game. Tulsa World File
Route 66
Jamie Jackson (left), Monica Tew and Jordan Gray (right) walk along a row of classic cars at the Route 66 Patriotfest celebration in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday, May 28, 2016. Tulsa World File
Route 66
Chrome shines under the raised hood of a Corvette at the Route 66 Patriotfest celebration in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday, May 28, 2016. Tulsa World File
Route 66
Navy veteran Jerry Fuller (foreground right) wears an Uncle Sam outfit as he talks with Rick Seymour (left) at the Route 66 Patriotfest celebration in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday, May 28, 2016. Tulsa World File
Route 66
The small version of the World Peace Monument that King Richard LeRoy has planned used to stand in the parking lot of Ashley's Great American Flea Market in east Tulsa. Built by King Richard, or Richard Branaman, a total of 1,613 balls make up the larger pyramid in the parking lot and a smaller one inside the flea market. Richard hopes to collect over 8,000 balls to complete his plan for a World Peace Monument on historic Route 66. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Route 66
Fern Norris waits for her bus to arrive on 11th Street near U.S. 169 in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, March 9, 2016. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Route 66
Dawn McFadden walks to a bus stop on 11th Street on her way to class Sept. 19, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Route 66
A section of the old highway Route 66 near Kellyville on the way East to Tulsa OK, Mar. 24, 2017. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Route 66
The Rock Cafe is on Route 66 in Stroud. Tulsa World magazine File
Route 66
Owner Dawn Welch (left) talks with longtime patron Jerry Murfin on a slow afternoon at the Rock Cafe in Stroud. Murfin, has been coming to the Rock Cafe his entire life. He met his wife there, took her on dates there. Murfin says he's seen alot of changes at the Rock Cafe. Tulsa World File
Route 66
Shane Randall, of Miami, pulls a kickflip over a curb outside a gas station in Vinita Okla., on June 7, 2004. Randall and a friend drove to Vinita to look for new places to skate on Monday. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Route 66
Route 66 runs through downtown Sapulpa, Okla. on June 20, 2016. Tulsa World File
JAMES GIBBARD
Route 66
A towel draped over half of the 'No Vacancy' sign tells Route 66 travelers that there is a vacancy at this hotel in Claremore on June 7, 2004. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Route 66
The sun sets over a stretch of Historic Route 66, on 11th street near 193rd east avenue in Tulsa on Tuesday, July 28, 2016. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
John Clanton
Route 66
The sun sets over a stretch of route 66 near Claremore on Tuesday, June 26, 2016 JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
John Clanton
Route 66
The Boom-a-Rang Diner in Bristow, Okla., taken on July 14,2016. Tulsa World File
JAMES GIBBARD
Route 66
The Pops diner and gas station on Route 66 in Arcadia, Okla. on July 14,2016. Tulsa World File
JAMES GIBBARD
Route 66
The Route 66 bridge which used to be the 11th St bridge in Tulsa, OK, Jan. 24, 2017. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Route 66
11th Street looking west with Tally's diner on the left, taken in Tulsa, Okla., on January 5,2011 for story about Blake Ewing wanting to invigorate development along Route 66. Tulsa World File
JAMES GIBBARD
Route 66
Route 66 otherwise known as 11th Street with downtown Tulsa in the distance, taken in Tulsa, Okla., on June 7,2016. Tulsa World File
JAMES GIBBARD
Route 66
Route 66 runs through downtown Sapulpa, Okla., taken on June 20,2016. Tulsa World File
JAMES GIBBARD
Route 66
BBQ platter for 2 at Route 66 BBQ on 11th st. in Tulsa, OK, Jan. 17, 2017. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Route 66
11th street/ Route 66 bridge looking south 1916. Photo Courtesy Beryl Ford Collection
Route 66
An early morning storm passes over Clanton's Cafe on Route 66 in Vinita, Okla., taken on July 6, 2016. Tulsa World File
Route 66
Waylan's Ku Ku Hambergers in Miami, Oklahoma taken on June 29, 2016. Tulsa World File
Route 66 Diners
Happy Burger on Route 66 in Sapulpa, Okla., taken on July 6,2016. Tulsa World File
JAMES GIBBARD
Route 66 Diners
Braden Burke (center), and his mother Gina Burke chat with Braden's uncle J.J. Magnum (right) as he prepares burgers at Happy Burger on Route 66 in Sapulpa, Okla., taken on July 6,2016. Tulsa World File
JAMES GIBBARD
Route 66 festival
Ron Jones, of Bartlesville, has tattoos on his legs of all the places he's visited along route 66. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
John Clanton
Route 66 Kansas
The Cars on the Route cafe and home of 'Tow Tater', the inspiration for 'Tow Mater' from the Pixar movie Cars, taken in Galena, Kansas on June 29, 2016. Tulsa World File
JAMES GIBBARD
Route 66 Kansas
A classic Plymouth parked along Route 66' in Galena, Kansas taken on June 29, 2016. Tulsa World File
JAMES GIBBARD
Route 66 Kansas
Kansas Historic Route 66 Ambassador Dean (Crazy Legs) Walker inside the Kansas Route 66 Visitors Center in Baxter Springs, Kansas taken on June 29, 2016. Tulsa World File
JAMES GIBBARD
Route 66 Tourists
A group of Finnish tourists on motor cycles take a break at an historic marker along a gravel section of Route 66 near Narcissa, Oklahoma taken on June 29, 2016. Tulsa World File
JAMES GIBBARD
Route 66 Tourists
A group of Finnish tourists on motor cycles including Annamaija and Pertti Tervo take a break at an historic marker along a gravel section of Route 66 near Narcissa, Oklahoma taken on June 29, 2016. Tulsa World File
JAMES GIBBARD
Route 66
With Route 66 in the background, children play in the Chandler City Pool on June 8, 2004. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Route 66
Melissa Warkentine, of Chandler, serves up a small strawberry shaved ice at her trailer called Snackery located on Route 66 in Chandler on June 8, 2004. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Route 66
Runner during the Route 66 Marathon in Tulsa on November 22, 2015. JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World
Route 66
Vintage cars bask in the glow of flourescent lights at a storefront at 11th and Birmingham. The cars are owned by Campbell Hotel co-owner Aaron Meek. Tulsa World File
Route 66
Pedestrians cross an icy 11th Street near Delaware Avenue in Tulsa, Okla., on February 3,2011. Tulsa World File
Route 66
Cyclists take a break while on a tour along a temporary bicycle lane along 11th Street near Lewis Avenue during the Street Cred : 66 event, taken in Tulsa, Okla., on April 30, 2016. The event was a temporary demonstration of multi-modal transportation options, including bike lanes and a Bus Rapid Transit line along the 11th Street section of Route 66. Tulsa World File
Route 66
The Meadow Gold sign on 11th Street. Tulsa world file
Route 66
Traffic flows along 11th Street near Utica Avenue in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, March 9, 2016. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Route 66
A bicyclist rides down 11th Street near Utica Avenue in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, March 9, 2016. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Route 66
OU fans Chris Haggard and his son Jack,3, watch pregame festivitie on 11th Street before Oklahoma's game againt Tulsa Sept. 6, 2014. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Route 66
Pigeons at the Western Inn on 11th Street and Joplin July 1, 2016. The Patel family has own the Western Inn for about 2 years. They feed the pigeons to do something nice for the birds. Save the nicknames, sky rats, flying rats or rats with wings. To the Patels, Pigeons are sacred. All animals are. It is part of their Hindu religion. They have had family members leaving India and letting the birds have their property. The birds show up at sunrise every day and leave at sunset. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Route 66
Tom Hawk stops for a portrait while walking to a store on 11th Street just east of Utica July 1, 2016. Hawk recently traveled back to Tulsa from Texas. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Route 66
A man walks his dog past an old rundown building on 11th Street, also known as Historic Route 66, taken in Tulsa, Okla., on March 28, 2016. Tulsa World File
Route 66
The restored Warehouse Market in 1942. The Warehouse Market is at Elgin and 11th Street, where 10th curves into 11th street which is on the old Route 66. Photo Courtesy Beryl Ford Collection
Route 66
The original façade of the Warehouse Market building was saved and then used as part of a new retail build at 11th Street and Elgin Avenue. Tulsa World File
From 2015: The draw of Route 66
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.