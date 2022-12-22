 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Tulsa World is partnering with The University of Tulsa who are sponsoring 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Preservation set for historic Route 66 bridge featured in 'Grapes of Wrath'

  • 0
122222-tul-nws-okbridge-p1

The Route 66 Bridgeport Bridge, built in 1934, spans 3,893 feet and has 38 pony trusses, making it the longest bridge along the state’s portion of historic Route 66.

 Courtesy

OKLAHOMA CITY — A landmark Route 66 bridge featured in the movie “The Grapes of Wrath” is being widened with restoration of the distinctive “pony” trusses that make it a popular attraction for tourists.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Click here for the full story at Oklahoman.com. Some stories require a subscription.

Ginnie Graham hosts author Barry Friedman to wrap up 2022, whether you celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas, or any/all holidays this month. A look back at the year's inspirations (son's graduations), disappointments (low Oklahoma voter turnout, lack of movement on climate change and other major issues) and more.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'This battle cannot be frozen or postponed': Zelenskyy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert