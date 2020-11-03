Updated 7:23 p.m.: If these absentee mail numbers hold, President Trump had only 605 more votes than former Vice President Joe Biden in Oklahoma. When it came to early voting, if these numbers hold, Trump blew away Biden by 37,882 votes.

The Tulsa World will update here throughout the night as the votes are counted.

We will offer reactions and analysis from our veteran political team, including Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene and Staff Writer Randy Krehbiel.

