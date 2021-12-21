Poll: Stitt leads Hofmeister 47-32, Lankford comfortably leads primary opponents

Republican incumbents mostly got what they wanted in their Christmas stockings when Oklahoma City-based Amber Integrated delivered solid poll numbers.
AI's Dec. 15-19 survey of 500 registered Oklahoma voters show Gov. Kevin Stitt leading likely 2022 Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister 47%-32%, and the two best-known GOP primary challengers to U.S. Sen. James Lankford in single digits among Republican voters.
In a head-to-head-to-head matchup, Lankford was given the nod by 56% of Republican voters surveyed, compared to state Sen. Nathan Dahm's 9% and Jackson Lahmeyer's 8%.
Among all voters, Lankford's job approval stood at 48%, including 65% among Republicans.
That compared to an overall 51% approval for Stitt and 42% for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who is not on the 2022 ballot.
Opinions on Stitt's performance were sharply divided by party, with Republicans giving him a thumbs up by 69%-21% and Democrats saying the opposite by 60%-29%.
Independents were evenly divided on the question, 37%-37% with 25% noncommittal.
Stitt and Hofmeister are both expected to survive primary opponents, although there has been some speculation that Hofmeister — until recently a lifelong Republican — would have trouble winning over Democratic party regulars.
The poll released Tuesday shows her getting 62% of the Democratic vote, compared to Stitt's 69% of the Republican vote.
Only 10% of Republicans said they would vote for Hofmeister, compared to 14% of Democrats who said they would vote for Stitt.
A sizeable portion of voters from both parties, as well as 40% of independents, said they're undecided.
The poll also mapped differences in Republican and Democratic legislative priorities.
For Democrats, combating COVID (22%) was the first choice, followed by the economy (18%) and education (16%).
Republicans ranked the economy first (36%), with law and order and education tied at 16%. Only 6% of Republicans said stopping COVID was their No. 1 concern.