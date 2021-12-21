Poll: Stitt leads Hofmeister 47%-32%, Lankford comfortably leads primary opponents

Republican incumbents mostly got what they wanted in their Christmas stockings when Oklahoma City-based Amber Integrated delivered solid poll numbers.

AI's Dec. 15-19 survey of 500 registered Oklahoma voters show Gov. Kevin Stitt leading likely 2022 Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister 47%-32%, and the two best-known GOP primary challengers to U.S. Sen. James Lankford in single digits among Republican voters.

In a head-to-head-to-head matchup, Lankford was given the nod by 56% of Republican voters surveyed, compared to state Sen. Nathan Dahm's 9% and Jackson Lahmeyer's 8%.

Among all voters, Lankford's job approval stood at 48%, including 65% among Republicans.

That compared to an overall 51% approval for Stitt and 42% for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who is not on the 2022 ballot.

Opinions on Stitt's performance were sharply divided by party, with Republicans giving him a thumbs up by 69%-21% and Democrats saying the opposite by 60%-29%.

Independents were evenly divided on the question, 37%-37% with 25% noncommittal.