Poll: Stitt leads Hofmeister 47%-32%, Lankford comfortably leads primary opponents
  • Updated
Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma’s state superintendent of public instruction, speaks at an event with Gov. Kevin Stitt in May. 

 Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman file

Republican incumbents mostly got what they wanted in their Christmas stockings when Oklahoma City-based Amber Integrated delivered solid poll numbers.

AI's Dec. 15-19 survey of 500 registered Oklahoma voters show Gov. Kevin Stitt leading likely 2022 Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister 47%-32%, and the two best-known GOP primary challengers to U.S. Sen. James Lankford in single digits among Republican voters.

In a head-to-head-to-head matchup, Lankford was given the nod by 56% of Republican voters surveyed, compared to state Sen. Nathan Dahm's 9% and Jackson Lahmeyer's 8%.

Among all voters, Lankford's job approval stood at 48%, including 65% among Republicans.

That compared to an overall 51% approval for Stitt and 42% for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who is not on the 2022 ballot.

Opinions on Stitt's performance were sharply divided by party, with Republicans giving him a thumbs up by 69%-21% and Democrats saying the opposite by 60%-29%.

Independents were evenly divided on the question, 37%-37% with 25% noncommittal.

Stitt and Hofmeister are both expected to survive primary opponents, although there has been some speculation that Hofmeister — until recently a lifelong Republican — would have trouble winning over Democratic party regulars.

The poll released Tuesday shows her getting 62% of the Democratic vote, compared to Stitt's 69% of the Republican vote.

Only 10% of Republicans said they would vote for Hofmeister, compared to 14% of Democrats who said they would vote for Stitt.

A sizeable portion of voters from both parties, as well as 40% of independents, said they're undecided.

The poll also mapped differences in Republican and Democratic legislative priorities.

For Democrats, combating COVID (22%) was the first choice, followed by the economy (18%) and education (16%).

Republicans ranked the economy first (36%), with law and order and education tied at 16%. Only 6% of Republicans said stopping COVID was their No. 1 concern.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

Amber Integrated poll

Governor General Election

Kevin Stitt R         47%

Joy Hofmeister D  32%

U.S. Senate primary

James Lankford   56%

Nathan Dahm        9%

Jackson Lahmeyer 8%

