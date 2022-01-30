Political notebook: Veterans and ivermectin on lawmakers' radar

Meetings and events: Former state Rep. Skye McNiel, executive director of Oklahoma Association of Career and Technology Education, will be the featured speaker at the Republican Women's Club of Tulsa County meeting at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at the Tulsa Country Club. RSVP to rwctulsa@gmail.com .

Bottom lines: The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy hailed a ruling by the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals it says will make altering physical child custody schedules easier and help keep both parents involved in their children's lives. … Oklahoma is one of nine states receiving $144,000 grants to address food insecurity. … Fort Gibson Public Schools received a $55,700 Community Facilities Disaster Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. … Former Lankford staffer Jeff Underwood is now deputy director of the Port of Muskogee. … The Oklahoma Policy Institute, which advocates for low-income workers, reported that Big Macs cost more in Oklahoma City than in most surrounding states with higher minimum wages, and more than even in Denmark, where McDonald's employees are paid the equivalent of $22 an hour.