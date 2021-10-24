Political notebook: Tulsa lawmaker to seek limited rule-making authority for county governments

“I am totally convinced that we have an innocent man on death row right now, and executing him would be a complete miscarriage of justice,” McDugle said. “Our justice system needs to be completely sure of a person’s guilt or innocence before someone’s life is taken.”

Side effects: State representatives skeptical of efforts to vaccinate Oklahomans against COVID-19 quizzed public health officials on their messaging campaigns, including Tulsa County Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart and Communications Director Leanne Stephens.

The bulk of the questions dealt with why the public wasn’t being warned more about possible side effects of the vaccine, why more instances of death and serious injuries such as paralysis and appendicitis aren’t being reported, and why the messaging encouraged vaccination instead of warning people off of it.

All clinical studies of the vaccines used in the United States have found very low risk of serious side effects and only a handful of deaths attributable to vaccination, but skeptics believe the numbers are being underreported or suppressed.