Political notebook: Tulsa County property valuations grew by $229 million last year

Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, who tried during the last legislative session to outlaw eviction moratoriums, spoke out against the most recent one. Joined by Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, said the Center for Disease Control’s order amounts to “usurpation of undelegated power” and an unlawful infringement on property owners’ rights.

Bottom lines: Sixty pastors who identified themselves as evangelicals asked U.S. Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe to “address the situation” of persons brought to the U.S. illegally as children. ... First District Congressman Kevin Hern visited Tulsa Rig & Iron in Kiefer. ... Lankford reportedly blocked plans to house immigrants from the southern border at the recently closed Great Plains Correctional Facility in Hinton. ... Former legislator Clay Pope, chairman of a rural and small town Oklahoma advocacy group that seems to be Democrat-oriented, took Lankford and Inhofe to task for not backing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Senate last week. ... Stitt and his cabinet will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at City Central, 400 E. Central Ave., Ponca City.