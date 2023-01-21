 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Political notebook: Tulsa County GOP precinct meetings set for Tuesday

Meetings and events: The Tulsa County Republican Party's biennial precinct meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 14 locations across the county.

Precincts are divided among the locations based on state House of Representative districts.

Held every two years, precinct meetings are the first step in a process that includes the county and state conventions and ultimately the 2024 National Republican Convention.

This week's meetings include the election of precinct officers, designation of delegates to the county and/or state convention, and submitting recommended changes to the state party platform and/or state party rules.

Meeting locations are:

HD 9, 11 and 74 — New Life Church, 12215 N. Garnett Road, Collinsville.

HD 16 & 24 — New Beginnings Church, 4104 E. 151st St., Bixby.

HD 72 & 73 — Central Library, Greadington Learning Center, 400 Civic Center.

HD 77 & 78 — Memorial Drive United Methodist Church, 7903 E. 15th St.

HD 29 & 66 — Charles Page Library, 551 E. Fourth St., Sand Springs.

HD 30 & 68 — Heartland Church, 4506 S. Vancouver Ave.

HD 71 — Spirit Life Church, Life Cafe, 5345 S. Peoria Ave.

HD 70 — The Embassy Church, 7100 E. 31st St.

HD 79 — LaFortune Community Center, Multipurpose Room, 5202 S. Hudson Ave.

HD 23 & 75 — Battle Creek Clubhouse, 3200 N. Battlecreek Drive, Broken Arrow.

HD 76 & 98 — Waters Edge Event Center, 3304 S. Elm Place, Broken Arrow.

HD 69 — Christ Church Episcopal, 10901 S. Yale Ave.

HD 67 — TCC Southeast Campus, Student Union, Building 9, 10300 E. 81st St.

HD 80 — Evergreen Baptist Church, 10301 E. 111th St., Bixby.

Visit tulsagop.net/precinct-meetings for more information or contact the Tulsa GOP office at 918-627-5702 or tulsarepublicanparty@gmail.com.

Democratic precinct meetings are March 16.

Russian front: After his resolution (and press release) opposing the use of Fort Sill to train Ukrainian troops drew the wrath of state Senate leadership, Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, filed another resolution (and press release) offering Oklahoma as a site for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Outdoorsy: The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department said the industry generated a record $10.1 billion in direct spending during 2021, despite the lingering pandemic of that year.

The state said employment in the tourism sector was up 4.6% that year and contributed $748 million in state and local tax revenue.

A few days after releasing the economic figures, the department said it will release a Request for Information regarding operation of state park restaurants, which have been shuttered since a contract with Swadley's was canceled last spring.

Southeastern Oklahoma lawmakers, meanwhile, signaled their intention to continue their pressure on the department to reduce or eliminate admission fees at state parks and to maintain or expand state parks in the region. Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, for instance, filed three bills on those issues.

Bottom lines: The American Federation for Children, an organization closely tied to former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, endorsed bills to channel state tax money to private schools filed by state Sens. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, and Shane Jett, R-Shawnee. … Oklahoma ranked 10th for tax revenue volatility over the past 20 years, according to Pew. … Former state Adjutant General and Public Safety Commissioner Michael Thompson has been chosen to the Oklahoma State University Hall of Fame. … Gov. Kevin Stitt spent one day last week in Las Vegas at the Shooting, Hunting Outdoor Trade Show, also known as SHOT, talking to related businesses about Oklahoma. … State Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa, filed legislation that would make it easier for parents to sue public schools over matters related to personal and public health and well-being. … Workers in 17 of Oklahoma's 30 most common occupations don't earn enough to afford "modest" housing, the Oklahoma Policy Institute reported. … Chief Medical Examiner Eric Pfeifer said his office must have more staff to meet national accreditation standards.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

