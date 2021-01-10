Political notebook: Tulsa-area representative elected to House's No. 2 slot

School choice: Expanded use of state money on private schools is expected to again by on the Legislature’s agenda when this year’s session begins Feb. 1.

Several bills have already been filed, including two (SB 221 and 222) by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, that would allow state “scholarships” to private schools for students whose parents believe are being bullied or whose health is at risk at public schools.

State v. local: Legislators will also again struggle over how much “local control” they want local governments to have.

Over the past decade, the Legislature has chipped away at municipal autonomy with laws restricting towns’ and cities’ ability to set such things as minimum wages and oil and gas drilling regulations.

Bills filed so far this year would limit their ability to require home-based businesses to meet zoning and building codes and enact mask ordinances.

Headed the other way are a few urban legislators who want cities to have more leeway tracking down absent landlords whose properties are dilapidated or being used for criminal activity.