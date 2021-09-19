Political notebook: Trump called Tulsa rally 'biggest f---ing mistake' in new Bob Woodward book

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley endorsed 5th District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice for reelection.

In an email to potential donors, 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern said he’s “leading the charge to demand Biden resign.”

Food tax: Oklahoma House of Representatives’ Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, poked Republicans with an interim study on the sales tax on groceries.

Democrats for years have contrasted continuation of the tax with a succession of Republican-led income tax cuts.

Oklahoma is one of the few states that taxes food items and, in fact, depends rather heavily on it. Towns and cities are even more dependent on the tax.

“We aren’t going to support a policy that takes away money from cities,” Virgin said. “Most Americans live in an area where there isn’t a state tax on groceries. Oklahomans can, too. We just need to get serious about it happening here.”

Rent’s due: Lawmakers are engaged in some out-of-session wrangling over evictions and tenant rights, with one group of the opinion that landlords have too much leverage in their dealings with renters and another group saying they don’t have enough.