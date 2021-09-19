Political notebook: Trump called Tulsa rally 'biggest f---ing mistake' in new Bob Woodward book

Trump regretted Tulsa rally: President Donald Trump expressed anger and frustration immediately following his campaign rally in Tulsa last June that did not quite unfold as expected, telling aides closest to him that it was the “biggest f—-ing mistake,” according to excerpts of a new book by Washington Post investigative reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.
The book, “Peril,” due to publish Tuesday, recounts Trump’s comments in the Oval Office days after the rally that took place at the BOK Center on June, 20, 2020.
“Biggest f—-ing mistake,” the president is quoted as saying after an event that drew 6,200 people in a 19,000-seat arena, as reported by Business Insider, which obtained an early copy of the book. “I shouldn’t have never done that f—-ing, f—-ing rally.”
It was billed as the largest political event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
After the rally, a wave of K-pop fans and other social-media users claimed responsibility for the lack of showing, saying they reserved thousands of tickets for the event with no plans to actually attend.
Levee-tation: Tulsa County allocated $1.3 million of its American Rescue Plan to improvements on the Jenks levee.
“This project will ensure flood protection for Jenks homes and businesses beyond the flooding we experienced in 2019,” said Tulsa County Commission Chairman Stan Sallee. “Tulsa County is committed fully to levee rehabilitation. Levees are often forgotten in communities where they protect homes, businesses, water quality and much more.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommended that the 7.8-mile levee be raised several feet following the 2019 flood.
Tulsa County is solely responsible for the upkeep of that particular levee.
Separately, Tulsa County announced that it allocated $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan to the Tulsa Heath Department for COVID-19 testing.
Employment: Oklahoma’s unemployment rate dropped 0.3 percentage points, to 3.2%, from July to August, but not because more people had jobs.
In fact, the number of people working decreased by about 1,000, and the number looking for work — those counted as unemployed — was off by about 2,200.
That means 3,200 fewer people in the workforce, which could be an ominous sign for employers who say they’re scrambling to find workers.
Campaigns and elections: U.S. Sen. James Lankford was endorsed for reelection by former Focus on the Family leader James Dobson.
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley endorsed 5th District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice for reelection.
In an email to potential donors, 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern said he’s “leading the charge to demand Biden resign.”
Food tax: Oklahoma House of Representatives’ Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, poked Republicans with an interim study on the sales tax on groceries.
Democrats for years have contrasted continuation of the tax with a succession of Republican-led income tax cuts.
Oklahoma is one of the few states that taxes food items and, in fact, depends rather heavily on it. Towns and cities are even more dependent on the tax.
“We aren’t going to support a policy that takes away money from cities,” Virgin said. “Most Americans live in an area where there isn’t a state tax on groceries. Oklahomans can, too. We just need to get serious about it happening here.”
Rent’s due: Lawmakers are engaged in some out-of-session wrangling over evictions and tenant rights, with one group of the opinion that landlords have too much leverage in their dealings with renters and another group saying they don’t have enough.
Last week, Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, held an interim study featuring small-scale landlords complaining about the cost and difficulty of the eviction process, especially under COVID-19 moratoria.
Next week Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, and Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City, will look at the situation more from tenants’ perspective. The hearing is expected to focus particularly on situations like one involving a Tulsa apartment complex that wound up being condemned by the fire marshal.
The state’s 35-page Landlord-Tenant Act is the subject of frequent and usually unsuccessful legislative attempts at reform. The most recent change of note occurred in 2019, when a section was added allowing landlords to refuse or cancel lease agreements because of tenants’ past or current criminal activity.
Medicaring: The Oklahoma Insurance Department’s seven-week Medicare Open Enrollment webinar series will be held at 11 a.m. each Wednesday Oct. 6-Nov. 17.
Sessions are: Oct. 6 — Updates for 2022; Oct. 13 — Part D; Oct. 20 — Part B; Oct. 27 — Advantage Plans; Nov. 3 — Supplement Plans; Nov. 10 — Welcome to Medicare in Spanish; Nov. 17 — Social Security 101.
The webinars are free but require registration at www.oid.ok.gov/MOEP.
The actual open enrollment period is Oct. 15-Dec. 7.
Bottom lines: Wagoner City Administrator Dwayne Elam became chairman of the Grand River Dam Authority Board of Directors. … Gov. Kevin Stitt, U.S. Sen. James Lankford and 5th District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice were among those to offer praise at University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz’ formal inauguration on Friday; Bice and Stitt are Oklahoma State University grads, and Lankford is a Texas alum. … Third District Congressman Frank Lucas and National Science Foundation Director Sethuraman Panchanathan toured OSU research facilities, including its newest unmanned systems and mixed reality labs, with OSU President Kayse Shrum and Vice President for Research Kenneth Sewell. … Committee work caused 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin to cancel two public meetings last week.