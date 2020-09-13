Political notebook: Taylor Hanson joins Horn effort to save life performance venues

Tulsan Taylor Hanson was among those to speak at an Oklahoma City event hosted by 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn on behalf of live performance venues.
Hanson, of the group Hanson, and the others appeared at the Paramount Room, which is closing permanently because of COVID-19.
Horn is a sponsor of federal legislation to help the performing arts weather the epidemic.
Voting safely: LIFE Senior Services and AARP Oklahoma will present a Facebook virtual conversation on voting during a pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Join by visiting Facebook.com/AARPOK.
Panelists will answer questions about voting in person or by mail and offer information about how to contact local election boards.
Elections and campaigns: Polling conducted for Griffin Communications shows U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe leading Democratic challenger Abby Broyles 57% to 33%.
One of Griffin’s two Oklahoma TV stations, KWTV Channel 9 in Oklahoma City, will air an Oct. 13 debate between Democratic 5th Congressional District incumbent Kendra Horn and Republican challenger Stephanie Bice. The race is considered a toss-up.
The Federal Election Commission closed its file on Tulsan Joan Farr, an independent candidate for U.S. Senate, without rendering a decision.
Farr had asked for an opinion on whether she could give away copies of a book she wrote as an incentive for contributors.
The FEC, which is supposed to oversee federal election laws, is unable to reach a quorum, however, because the Trump administration has been slow to appoint or reappoint commission members as their terms expire.
Landing strips: Jones Airport in Bristow, which recently completed a $3.9 runway project, has received a $2.7 million federal grant to build a taxiway, 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas’ office announced.
Lucas also said Skiatook Municipal Airport is receiving $2 million for runway rehabilitation.
Bottom lines: William Tisdale was appointed to the Tulsa County Board of Adjustment. ... State Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, received the Oklahoma Medal of Freedom for work on behalf of the Oklahoma National Guard. ... Mike Lewandowski of Afton is the new chairman of the Grand River Dam Authority. ... The Greater Tulsa Area Hispanic Affairs Commission has requested a name change to include the world “Latinx,” which includes those of non-Spanish-speaking Latin American origin. ... The Oklahoma Department of Transportation received a $22 million federal grant to replace an 86-year-old bridge on historic Route 66 near its junction with U.S. 281 at Bridgeport, west of Oklahoma City. ... The state received $3.5 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for flood mitigation on the North Canadian River at Triple XXX Road in northeastern Oklahoma County.
