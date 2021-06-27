Political notebook: Tax changes trigger $150 million reduction in state revenue projections

Nickles and dimes: Changes to the state’s tax code this past legislative session erased nearly $150 million in revenue, according to figures released last week by the state Board of Equalization.
The board — made up of the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state superintendent of public instruction, state auditor and inspector, state treasurer and president of the state board of agriculture — met last week to adjust revenue projections to account for legislative changes.
The net reduction was a shade less than $148 million. Because only 95% of projected revenue can be appropriated, the difference to state government in fiscal year 2022, which begins Thursday, will be $140.6 million.
That might seem like a lot of money, but amounts to only 2.2% of the original estimate of $7.1 billion.
Even with the reductions, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services said the state’s total budget actually increased by $308.3 million since February.
Reductions in all income tax brackets account for $142 million of the reduction, but a new law exempting commercial trailers from a portion of state sales taxes is expected to cost more than $6 million.
The state will gain more than $3 million from an adjustment to a sales tax exemption for the University hospitals in Oklahoma City.
A final adjustment to certified revenue will be made next month when the books are closed on the current fiscal year.
Courtside: Jenks anesthesiologist Chris Emerson filed court documents seeking to enforce an agreement with state Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa, over false claims made by Rogers against Emerson in their 2020 GOP primary campaign.
According to court documents, attorney John Tyler Hammons of Muskogee agreed on Rogers’ behalf to a mediated settlement that included a $15,000 payment to cover Emerson’s legal expenses and written acknowledgment, mailed to every registered Republican in SD 37.
But Rogers himself never signed the agreement, and Emerson says he’s never received the $15,000.
He also says the acknowledgment, printed in small type on the back of a mailer that extols Rogers’ record on the front, does not meet the terms of the agreement.
Rogers’ campaign ads included claims that Emerson had pleaded guilty to medical malpractice and has been sued repeatedly for failure to pay debts.
Emerson, in fact, was dropped from the 2014 lawsuit before it was resolved and the bad debt actions were against a different Chris Emerson.
More money: Oklahomans’ personal income rose 75% in the first three months of 2021 compared to the last three months of 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported.
The BEA said almost all of the increase was because of federal stimulus payments, with net earnings from employment in the state up only 4.1%.
That was well below the nation’s 6.1% and below all surrounding states except Kansas (2.9%) and New Mexico (0.1%).
Board stiff: A group of state senators asked Acting Attorney General Dawn Cash to investigate skyrocketing costs for lumber and other building materials.
“Lumber prices have shot up four to six times higher than what they were about half a year ago,” said Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa. “Sheets of oriented strand board that were previously $11 each are now $48 even though they can be manufactured for less than $4 each. Hot-rolled, coil steel has spiked almost 270% in less than a year.”
Meetings and events: OK Policy will hold a livestreamed event celebrating Medicaid expansion at 10 a.m. Wednesday, at OKPolicy.org/Countdown.
The Tulsa County Democratic Party is having an “art and brunch” event at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gilcrease Museum.
Jim Stovall of the Narrative Television Network will be featured at the next Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County meeting, 11:30 p.m., July 13, at Tulsa Country Club.
Email rwctulsa@gmail.com for reservations.
Campaigns and elections: U.S. Sen. James Lankford, facing a Republican primary challenge from the right and a restive constituency, was endorsed by former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich.
Republican electorate and Sallisaw Mayor Ernie Martens said he is a 2022 candidate for state Senate District 4. Martens, a Republican, is a former Sallisaw High School principal.
Corp Comm: Dana Murphy was formally elected chairwoman of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
Featured video:
—Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World