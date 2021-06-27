Political notebook: Tax changes trigger $150 million reduction in state revenue projections

Nickles and dimes: Changes to the state’s tax code this past legislative session erased nearly $150 million in revenue, according to figures released last week by the state Board of Equalization.

The board — made up of the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state superintendent of public instruction, state auditor and inspector, state treasurer and president of the state board of agriculture — met last week to adjust revenue projections to account for legislative changes.

The net reduction was a shade less than $148 million. Because only 95% of projected revenue can be appropriated, the difference to state government in fiscal year 2022, which begins Thursday, will be $140.6 million.

That might seem like a lot of money, but amounts to only 2.2% of the original estimate of $7.1 billion.

Even with the reductions, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services said the state’s total budget actually increased by $308.3 million since February.

Reductions in all income tax brackets account for $142 million of the reduction, but a new law exempting commercial trailers from a portion of state sales taxes is expected to cost more than $6 million.