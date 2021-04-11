Political notebook: Survey shows 47% of Oklahomans favor Stitt for reelection

Bottom lines: Non-farm payrolls for metropolitan Tulsa shrank by about 1,400 workers in February and by about 4,000 statewide, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Overall, Oklahoma had almost 100,000 fewer people working in February than it did during the same month a year ago. … Deputy U.S. Marshals Callen Stephens, Jermaine Vaughn and Travis Sutterfield and Postal Inspector Brian Hess each received the Congressional Badge of Bravery in Oklahoma City last week. … A nonprofit formed by former Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abby Broyles has mailed out 40,000 voter registration packets to young Oklahomans. … Kitty Bell of Sapulpa and Grace Harrison of Bristow won this year’s Creek County Democratic Party scholarships. … Former 1st District Congressman and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will chair the advisory committee of Denver-based Voyager Space Holdings. … The 1889 Institute, an affiliate of the conservative Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, urged the cancellation of the state’s Film Enhancement tax rebate, a business incentive that came close to elimination a decade or so ago but now seems to have fairly broad support in the Legislature.