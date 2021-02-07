Political notebook: Study says public higher education costing Oklahomans a bigger share of their income

Session notes: Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, filed legislation tightening the rules on the sort of management contracts that allowed Epic Charter Schools to send millions of state tax dollars to a related management company. ... Retired Marine Staff Sgt. Rowdy Freeman, a McLoud resident who suffered severe injuries 10 years ago while serving in Afghanistan, was given the keys to a new home during a ceremony in the House of Representatives on Thursday. ... A bill allowing some state employees unable to take annual leave because of the pandemic to carry it forward into 2021 advanced in the state Senate. ... Legislation has been introduced to allow some schools and driver education teachers to administer driving tests. ... The Senate advanced legislation to extend apprenticeship programs to high school sophomores. ... The Oklahoma Constitution’s requirement that a referendum on a state constitutional convention be submitted to the voters at least once every 20 years hasn’t been observed since 1970, a situation Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, is trying to remedy with Senate Joint Resolution 26.