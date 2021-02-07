Political notebook: Study says public higher education costing Oklahomans a bigger share of their income

College credit: The cost of public higher education is increasingly prohibitive for low- and even middle-income Oklahomans, the Southern Regional Education Board reports.
Even with financial aid, households earning less than $30,000 a year in 2017-18 paid 44% of that to put a student through a year at the University of Oklahoma or Oklahoma State University.
That was up from 30% five years earlier.
Cost of attendance for middle income families is now 35%, according to the report.
Session notes: Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, filed legislation tightening the rules on the sort of management contracts that allowed Epic Charter Schools to send millions of state tax dollars to a related management company. ... Retired Marine Staff Sgt. Rowdy Freeman, a McLoud resident who suffered severe injuries 10 years ago while serving in Afghanistan, was given the keys to a new home during a ceremony in the House of Representatives on Thursday. ... A bill allowing some state employees unable to take annual leave because of the pandemic to carry it forward into 2021 advanced in the state Senate. ... Legislation has been introduced to allow some schools and driver education teachers to administer driving tests. ... The Senate advanced legislation to extend apprenticeship programs to high school sophomores. ... The Oklahoma Constitution’s requirement that a referendum on a state constitutional convention be submitted to the voters at least once every 20 years hasn’t been observed since 1970, a situation Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, is trying to remedy with Senate Joint Resolution 26.
Meetings and events: The Tulsa County Republican Party will combine its precinct meetings and county convention, beginning at 9 a.m. Feb. 27 at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, 200 W. Albany St., Broken Arrow. See Tulsagop.org for details.
The Tulsa County Democratic Party convention will be held virtually April 3. Visit tulsacountydemocrats.org for details.
Bottom lines: Several interested parties, including Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthcare, unveiled an advocacy group called Oklahomans for Better Medicaid to support Gov. Kevin Stitt’s push for a privatized Medicaid system. ... Kelly Williams, interim director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority since August, was named permanent director.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World