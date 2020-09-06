Political notebook: Stitt visits Guymon meat processing plant

Gov. Kevin Stitt toured a Guymon meat processing plant last week that was the focus of a COVID-19 outbreak earlier in the year.
Stitt, state health commissioner Lance Frye and state agriculture commissioner Blayne Arthur surveyed the Seaboard facility where about 650 of the plant’s 1,600 employees came down with the virus in May.
The state dispatched a team of agriculture and public health professionals to Guymon to try to contain the outbreak while keeping the plant operating.
Texas County, where Guymon is located, has recorded seven deaths and more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases from a population of about 20,000, according to state data.
Stitt also visited a local elementary school and Oklahoma Panhandle State University in nearby Goodwell, and met with area business owners who have received coronavirus relief funding.
Environmental hazard: Henryetta Iron and Metal was added to the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Priorities list last week.
Henryetta Iron and Metal is a scrap yard that has previously served several industrial purposes, including recycling of electrical transformers.
The National Priorities list contains more than 1,000 of what are considered the most dangerous Superfund sites.
Meds: A new state law regulating prescription benefit managers was allowed to go into effect after the industry association opposing it dropped an attempt to secure an injunction against it.
The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, which represents companies that manage prescription drug benefits, is continuing its efforts to have the law overturned. The law requires PBMs, as they are known, to include more pharmacists in their provider networks.
The measure is supported primarily by independent pharmacists and consumer advocates who claim PBMs have undue control over the prescription drug business.
Elections and campaigns: The Congressional Leadership Fund, a Republican super PAC, launched a new television campaign against 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn.
Meetings and events: Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and National Committeeman Steve Curry will speak to the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 7902 S. Lewis Ave.
Masks are required in the hotel lobby.
Heart of the Party, the Tulsa Chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women, moved its meeting to Sept. 14 because the first Monday of this month is Labor Day.
Scheduled to speak during the 6 p.m. Zoom meeting are U.S. Senate candidate Abby Broyles, 1st Congressional candidate Kojo Asamoa-Caesar and 5th Congressional District candidate Kendra Horn.
Also, Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, will discuss State Questions 802 and 805.
Deadline is Tuesday for 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern’s Sept. 12 virtual academy day for high school students interested in attending one of the national military academies.
RSVP to Karinne.Coberly@mail.house.gov.
Bottom lines: The Oklahoma Republican Party came out against the latest version of an initiative petition to create a non-partisan redistricting commission. ... State Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, was appointed to the state pension commission by Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. ... Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter signed onto a brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a California case involving the right of farm workers’ union organizers to enter private property. ... The Lawton Ft. Sill Regional Airport received a $3.2 million federal grant for runway repairs and improvements.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
