Political notebook: Stitt visits Guymon meat processing plant

Meds: A new state law regulating prescription benefit managers was allowed to go into effect after the industry association opposing it dropped an attempt to secure an injunction against it.

The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, which represents companies that manage prescription drug benefits, is continuing its efforts to have the law overturned. The law requires PBMs, as they are known, to include more pharmacists in their provider networks.

The measure is supported primarily by independent pharmacists and consumer advocates who claim PBMs have undue control over the prescription drug business.

Elections and campaigns: The Congressional Leadership Fund, a Republican super PAC, launched a new television campaign against 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn.

Meetings and events: Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and National Committeeman Steve Curry will speak to the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 7902 S. Lewis Ave.

Masks are required in the hotel lobby.