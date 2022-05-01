Political notebook: Stitt re-election campaign reports $1.3 million quarter

Campaigns and elections: Gov. Kevin Stitt’s re-election campaign received almost $1.3 million in total contributions during the first three months of 2022, according to a quarterly report filed with the Oklahoma State Ethics Commission on Friday.

The campaign has raised $4.5 million total, spent $1.9 million and owes $4.9 million to Stitt himself from his 2018 campaign.

The deadline for quarterly filings was midnight Sunday.

Joel Kintsel, fighting an uphill battle against Stitt in the Republican primary, seized on the burgeoning scandal involving Swadley’s BBQ restaurants and the state tourism department to amplify his charges of mismanagement and unethical behavior by the administration.

Kintsel also alleged an “unauthorized cyber intrusion” occurred at the Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs, which Kintsel headed before taking a leave of absence to campaign against Stitt.

“Oklahomans will choose on June 28 between a governor that seeks to enrich himself and his cronies on the backs of the taxpayers or a new leader that will work for all Oklahomans and stand up for good government each and every day,” Kintsel said.

Chances of a Democrat winning one of Oklahoma’s two U.S. Senate seats this year seem pretty remote, but that isn’t preventing a lively little campaign among at least two of the six Democrats signed up for the June 28 primary for the spot held by Republican James Lankford.

Jason Bollinger and Madison Horn traded barbs before and after a contest of candidacy hearing that went until past 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, with Bollinger suggesting Horn is a carpetbagger and Horn questioning Bollinger’s fortitude.

Bollinger challenged Horn’s eligibility, alleging she is not registered to vote in the state and that she had not properly completed the declaration of candidacy submitted to the election board at filing.

A search of the Oklahoma Voter Portal using Horn’s name and birthdate returns no results. Horn says she is registered to vote but that for some reason it is not showing up on the rolls.

Generally, state law requires a person to be registered in the jurisdiction and party for which they file at least six months in advance. But federal offices are dictated by the U.S. Constitution, and it does not require a person to be registered to vote — or even live in the state — to run for Senate.

The board ruled in Horn’s favor.

“Regardless of the outcome, the fact remains that Madison Horn is not registered to vote in Oklahoma, and her Declaration of Candidacy form was incomplete and contained false information when she filed it,” said Bollinger, a 29-year-old Oklahoma City attorney.

“I believe I had a duty to present the information we had to the Election Board in order to keep our election system and candidates accountable. Voters have a right to know if the candidate they may potentially vote on has followed the laws, is a member of the party whose nomination they are seeking, and is a voter who participates regularly in our democracy.”

Horn, a 32-year-old Adair County native who moved back to Oklahoma City last year after a decade away, called Bollinger’s challenge “unfounded” and “reckless.”

“My opponent filed false allegations in an attempt to defame me and my candidacy, putting into question his oath as an attorney,” Horn said. “His actions have shown his true character and point to his insecurities about the viability of his own campaign.”

Other Democrats in the June 28 primary are retired FBI agent Dennis Baker of Tulsa, attorney Jo Glenn of Tulsa, businessman Arya Azma of Norman and Brandon Wade of Bartlesville.

New role: Oklahoma Secretary of Energy and Environment Ken Wagner was named Oklahoma State University’s inaugural executive director of the Hamm Institute for American Energy.

Wagner will continue in his cabinet capacity at least temporarily.

According to a press release, the Oklahoma City-based Hamm Institute “is founded on the guiding principle of solving humanity’s greatest energy needs. The Hamm Institute will develop the energy leaders of tomorrow by engaging industry and academia and developing practical, global, science-based solutions through collaboration, research and development.”

Under the dome: A lot of sausage went through the grinder last week as lawmakers fought to keep their legislation alive in some form or fashion — or hoped nobody noticed the stuff quietly cast aside.

Around 450 bills and joint resolutions remain in various states of play for the final month of the session. That doesn’t include appropriations bills, which for the most part have not even been filed yet.

The state constitution requires the Legislature adjourn no later than the last Friday of May.

In the midst of the controversy over Stitt’s parole and then revocation of parole for murder Jimmie Dean Stohler, the House amended an existing bill to require governors to personally attend Pardon and Parole Board meetings at which final parole decisions are made and to personal meet with victims’ families before paroling the perpetrator in question.

Requesting an absentee ballot online may be getting more complicated.

Among the legislation surviving Thursday’s deadline was House Bill 3364, by Rep. Eric Roberts, R-Oklahoma City, which adds a step to the process he says to ensure ballots can’t be requested for fraudulent purposes.

Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, said it mainly ensures confusion.

“I can only imagine trying to describe the statutory changes to senior members at church,” said Young.

The bill was passed by the Senate on Thursday but has to go back to the House.

Among Thursday’s casualties were some of the more drastic attacks on the initiative petition, including one that would have required the qualifying percentage of signatures in each of the 77 counties. Also failing the deadline was a proposal to require a 55% majority for constitutional amendments.

Rep. Carl Newton, R-Woodward, made a good case for raising the threshold for constitutional amendments. Newton said — and hardly anyone disagrees — that a lot of things wind up in the constitution that more properly belong in statute, where they can more easily be adjusted according to circumstances.

State Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer, was more than a little miffed at Stitt’s veto of a bill that would have given state employees more time to use up leave accumulated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m beyond upset and confused by Governor Stitt vetoing this measure to protect the annual leave of thousands of state employees who were unable to take off and use their legally earned time during the pandemic,” Simpson said in a press release. “While most of the state was shut down in 2020 and parts of 2021, our state employees worked even longer hours to provide critical state services to the citizens of Oklahoma.”

Stitt signed legislation giving the attorney general authority to cross-deputize just about any law enforcement officer in the state. Legislative sponsors said the idea is to make more efficient use of expertise.

Stitt also signed bills allowing unlimited use of adjunct teachers and creating a mentor teacher program.

Until now, adjuncts have been limited to part-time instruction, usually in specialized fields such as American Sign Language or a technical skill. Proponents of the change say that’s unlikely to change much but may help districts who find recruiting and retaining teachers difficult. Skeptics warn the move further undermines morale and professional standards, since adjuncts require no specific credentials.

Also signed was a provision that bans local districts from allowing union officials to accumulate state retirement step-pay benefits unless they remain full-time teachers. It does allow for leaves of absence while in such positions. The law appears to apply to nine people statewide, including four in Tulsa.

One concept still alive is the indexing of state unemployment benefits to the unemployment rate. If the House agrees to the Senate amendments to HB 1933 and Stitt signs the measure, weeks of unemployment benefits would go up or down according to number of claims filed. More claims would mean longer benefit eligibility, fewer claims shorter.

Meetings and events: Heart of the Party, the Tulsa Chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, at Baxter’s Interurban Grill, 717 S Houston Ave., will feature federal, state and local candidates.

First District Congressman Kevin Hern will be featured at the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County meeting at 11:30 a.m. May 10, at Tulsa Country Club, 701 N. Union Ave. RSVP to rwctulsa@gmail.com

Bottom lines: Collinsville native Emma Alexander has joined 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas’ staff as a field representative, including for Pawnee, Osage and Creek Counties. … Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor joined a lawsuit opposing the Biden administration’s new fast-track policy for asylum seekers. … Opponents of two turnpikes planned for the Moore-Norman area filed suit to suspend authorization of $5 billion in bonds for the projects.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

