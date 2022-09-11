Political notebook: Stitt, Hofmeister agree to debate

Campaigns and elections: Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister have reportedly agreed to an Oct. 19 debate in Oklahoma City.

Griffin Communications and NonDoc are presenting the event at the Will Rogers Theater, 4322 N. Western Ave. The event is expected to be livestreamed by Griffin’s Oklahoma City TV station, KWTV, Channel 9.

Second District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin fumed to constituents about President Joe Biden’s Sept. 1 speech, in which Biden called “extreme MAGA philosophy” as “like semi-fascism.”

A full-throated supporter of former President Donald Trump, Mullin said Biden’s speech was “one of the most divisive speeches I have ever heard from an American president.”

“Instead of offering solutions to the many crises his administration has created, Biden chose to attack and further divide his fellow Americans,” said Mullin, largely repeating a Republican talking point. “He pushed blame onto his predecessor and pointed fingers at the 74 million Americans who exercised their right to vote for the presidential candidate of their choice.”

During his speech, Biden said he was not talking about all Republicans “or even the majority of Republicans.”

“Not every Republican — not even the majority of Republicans — are MAGA Republicans,” Biden said. “Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology. I know because I’ve been able to work with these mainstream Republicans.”

It is perhaps worth noting that Mullin attended Trump’s June 20, 2020, speech at Tulsa’s BOK Center, in which the then-president made derogatory remarks about several minorities and warned that rapists would be free to break into women’s homes with impunity if Biden was elected.

“If the Democrats gain power, then the rioters will be in charge and no one will be safe and no one will have control,” Trump said then.

Mullin’s Democratic opponent, Kendra Horn, questioned his suitability for office in light of Trump’s apparent security violations and Mullin’s own freelance attempt to extract civilians from Afghanistan last year.

“Markwayne Mullin has spent weeks deflecting and downplaying the seriousness of this threat to the nation’s security,” Horn said. “From his statements, it is clear Markwayne’s first concern was not the lives at risk or that highly classified materials could easily fall into enemy hands. His first concern … was to … protect his interests.”

Horn went on to assert that those interests lie “not with Oklahomans, our government, our military, or the rule of law, but with himself or whatever he thinks will help him get elected.”

The state House District 34 Republican runoff was certified after second-place finisher Andrew Muchmore withdrew his challenge. Michael Baughman was declared the winner by 11 votes and will oppose the Democratic incumbent in the Nov. 8 general election.

HB 1775: More than a dozen lawmakers, including state Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa, called on the state Department of Education to investigate a former Norman Public Schools teacher who resigned after controversy erupted over her giving her students a QR code for the Brooklyn Public Library.

The Brooklyn Public Library has offered to make books banned elsewhere available to students.

The district was concerned that this might have violated HB 1775, a bill signed into law last year that forbids schoolhouse discussions of race in such a way as to make someone “uncomfortable,” but it also said the teacher violated district policy concerning political statements.

“I am a walking HB 1775 violation,” Summer Boismier told KOKH, Channel 25. “And one of the sticking points between myself and my previous district (Norman) was I would do it again in a heartbeat. … No regrets. Would do it again. Will do it again.”

That upset the legislators. They acknowledged that Boismier may not have actually violated the law but said she should be investigated “to determine whether any violations of law actually occurred, and if they did, discuss whether this teacher’s certification should be revoked.”

Meetings and events: Just Desserts, the annual fundraiser for Heart of the Party, the Tulsa County Chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Women, will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa Historical Society, 2445 S. Peoria Ave. Among those expected are candidates Joy Hofmeister (governor), Kendra Horn (U.S. Senate), Melinda Alzadeh-Fard (lieutenant governor) and Jena Nelson (state superintendent).

The Oklahoma Municipal League’s 107th Annual Conference and Exposition will be held Tuesday through Thursday at the Downtown Doubletree Hotel and the Cox Business Convention Center. The OML includes most of the state’s towns and cities and plays an important part in shaping related policy.

Wednesday’s Tulsa County Republican Men’s Club meeting features Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control Deputy Director Brian Surber discussing marijuana.

The doors to the private dining room at Oklahoma Joe’s, 6175 E. 61st St., open at 11 a.m., with the meeting at noon.

Tulsa County Democratic Party Vice Chairman Drew Diamond will facilitate a meeting on planning and campaigns at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Pipeliners Union Hall, 4823 S. 83rd East Ave.

Absenteeism: The Voter Reference Foundation, a nonprofit linked to efforts to prove unfounded fraud claims in the 2020 presidential election, said it has added Oklahoma’s absentee voter records to its online database.

For some states, VoterRef, as it’s called, has posted all voter registrations.

According to a press release, the information has been posted “in hopes of increasing election transparency.”

In practice, the idea seems to be making the information more accessible to people who want to cull through it looking for potential discrepancies, according to reports.

The records are already available to the public, although not always easy to access. They include information about who requests absentee ballots and whether the ballots are returned. The lists show only whether a ballot was returned, not how the person associated with it voted. That information is not recorded by the Election Board.

Critics say trying to match previous requests with current voter rolls is not valid because the latter change on a virtually constant basis.

Bottom line: Tulsa attorney Charles Sublett is the new chairman of the Grand River Dam Authority.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

