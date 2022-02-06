Political notebook: State's tax revenue continues sharp upward turn

Gross receipts: Friday’s gross receipts report from State Treasurer Randy McDaniel indicates continued strong growth in state tax revenue, with January’s total tax payments of $1.5 billion up 27% from the same month a year ago and up 19% from January 2020, which was just before the COVID-19 pandemic’s onset.

McDaniel offered a cautionary note, though, saying, “A growing economy is always central to record-breaking receipts, but federal funds and inflation are helping push the numbers higher. All of these factors should be considered this session as proposals impacting future state revenue and spending are discussed.”

Year-over-year gross production tax collections jumped 149.5% in January, while income tax rose 28% and sales taxes were up 18.8%. Motor vehicle collections increased by 6.7%.

Gross receipts to the treasury are all taxes paid to the state, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money returned to taxpayers as refunds and rebates.