Political notebook: State's tax revenue continues sharp upward turn

Gross receipts: Friday’s gross receipts report from State Treasurer Randy McDaniel indicates continued strong growth in state tax revenue, with January’s total tax payments of $1.5 billion up 27% from the same month a year ago and up 19% from January 2020, which was just before the COVID-19 pandemic’s onset.
McDaniel offered a cautionary note, though, saying, “A growing economy is always central to record-breaking receipts, but federal funds and inflation are helping push the numbers higher. All of these factors should be considered this session as proposals impacting future state revenue and spending are discussed.”
Year-over-year gross production tax collections jumped 149.5% in January, while income tax rose 28% and sales taxes were up 18.8%. Motor vehicle collections increased by 6.7%.
Gross receipts to the treasury are all taxes paid to the state, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money returned to taxpayers as refunds and rebates.
Voting complications: Among the most confusing aspects of Oklahoma’s voter registration laws are those concerned with felons. Generally, felons cannot vote or register to vote during the span of their original sentence. This causes uncertainty, most notably for those who think a felony conviction precludes all further voting and those who believe they can register to vote again once they’re released.
Neither is true.
Further complicating matters are such things as commutations and drug courts, which can alter original charges.
The Oklahoma Legislature has not shown much interest in simplifying the process or providing felons with clear information about regaining voting rights after their release, but Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, and a few other legislators, including Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, hope to make some headway in the upcoming session.
“If we believe that one of the goals of our criminal legal system is to help individuals become engaged, productive citizens, understanding their rights to participate in the electoral process is an important part of that discussion,” Young said.
Meetings and events: Americans for Prosperity, a conservative advocacy organization, is holding a State of the State address watch party at noon Monday at 3307 S. Harvard Ave. Email lharshaw@afphq.org for information.
Campaigns and elections: The state Fraternal Order of Police endorsed challenger Gentner Drummond in the June 28 Republican attorney general primary.
Retired Enid pastor the Rev. Wade Burleson told the Enid News & Eagle he’s challenging incumbent 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas in the June 28 Republican primary. Burleson, a former president of the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma, cited Lucas’ support of vaccinations and vaccine research and his priority on agriculture issues as reasons for ouster.
The Oklahoma Democratic Party leveled a broadside at Gov. Kevin Stitt’s handling of COVID-19, saying he is responsible for the state’s high rankings for pandemic deaths, infections and hospitalizations.
“Stitt’s mishandling of this pandemic has cost Oklahoma lives and should be a red flag on how completely incompetent this governor is in protecting Oklahomans,” said state party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews, accusing Stitt of “spreading misinformation” and blaming him for “not shutting down his Republican cohorts from spewing lies about COVID treatments, vaccine efficacy, and the science behind wearing masks.”
Bottom lines: Lucas said field representative Grace Enmeier has been promoted to district director. … The application deadline is March 1 for the Creek County Democratic Party’s scholarship program. Email CreekCountyDemocratScholarship@gmail.com for information and applications. … Oklahoma joined seven other states suing the Biden administration over illegal immigration. … Stitt attended the National Governors Association winter meeting in Washington. … The city of Claremore launched a program to help residents with overdue natural gas bills. … The maximum income to claim a double homestead exemption on property taxes rises from $20,000 to $25,000 this year. … Israel Consul General to the Southwest United States Livia Link-Raviv recently visited the Greenwood Rising history center as the guest of state Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
