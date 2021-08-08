Political notebook: State tax revenue still strong despite predicted July drop

Right revs: Year-over-year state tax collections dropped 15% in July, state Treasurer Randy McDaniel reported last week, but only because of 2020’s altered tax schedule.

The usual April 15 income tax deadline was pushed back to July 15 in 2020, making total tax collections for that month unusually high.

The tax deadline was also delayed this year, but only until June 15.

The net affect is that gross income tax receipts for July 2021 were down $324.2 million, or nearly 50%, from July 2020, while all other sources were up $132.4 million.

Total gross revenue for the month was $1.22 billion.

Total gross revenue is all the taxes paid to the state treasury, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money later returned to taxpayers as refunds or rebates.

Polishing apples: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin gave educators a pat on the back last week in an email to constituents.

“As the father of six kids, all attending public school in Oklahoma, I saw firsthand the challenges my kids’ schools faced and the difficulty of remote learning when the Internet wasn’t always available,” Mullin said.