Political notebook: State tax revenue still strong despite predicted July drop

Right revs: Year-over-year state tax collections dropped 15% in July, state Treasurer Randy McDaniel reported last week, but only because of 2020’s altered tax schedule.
The usual April 15 income tax deadline was pushed back to July 15 in 2020, making total tax collections for that month unusually high.
The tax deadline was also delayed this year, but only until June 15.
The net affect is that gross income tax receipts for July 2021 were down $324.2 million, or nearly 50%, from July 2020, while all other sources were up $132.4 million.
Total gross revenue for the month was $1.22 billion.
Total gross revenue is all the taxes paid to the state treasury, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money later returned to taxpayers as refunds or rebates.
Polishing apples: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin gave educators a pat on the back last week in an email to constituents.
“As the father of six kids, all attending public school in Oklahoma, I saw firsthand the challenges my kids’ schools faced and the difficulty of remote learning when the Internet wasn’t always available,” Mullin said.
“Teachers went to incredible lengths to help students keep learning, whether remote or in the classroom. They set an example of how to thrive in adversity. Our children are lucky to have resilient role models to look up to,” he said.
Campaigns and elections: Former Republican state Sen. Mike Mazzei officially kicks off his campaign for state treasurer at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 in the Agora Events Center, 1402 S. Peoria Ave.
Among those listed as supporting Mazzei are former state Treasurer Ken Miller and the state Senate’s top two budget-makers, Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, and Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa.
John Swoboda, Democratic candidate for 1st Congressional District, will formally launch his campaign at 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at Savvy Sativa, 1007 E. Archer St.
Oklahoma Republican Party Chairman John Bennett is listed as a featured speaker at a Sept. 30 rally for GOP Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer, who is trying to defeat Republican incumbent James Lankford in next year’s primary.
Historically, party chairmen have stayed out of primary races except in very rare circumstances, but Bennett is going all out to defeat one of the state’s most popular and powerful elected officials.
Meetings and events: Mullin and wife Christie will speak on “Politics, Faith and Family” at the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Tulsa Country Club, 701 N. Union Ave.
Reservations through rwctulsa@gmail.com are required.
A public hearing on possible uses of unspent Community Development Block Grant money will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, 900 N. Stiles Ave., Oklahoma City, or by Zoom at https://okcommerce.zoom.us/j/98688384106.
Lankford will have a public forum at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 17 in the Lorton Performing Arts Center at the University of Tulsa.
Another forum is planned for 4 p.m. that afternoon at Oklahoma Christian University’s Baugh Auditorium, 2501 E. Memorial Road, Edmond.
The Tulsa County Democratic Party is having a back-to-school miniature golf party at 5 p.m., Aug. 17, at All-Star Sports, 10309 E. 61st St. Donations to the party’s school supply drive will be accepted at the event.
The Tulsa chapter of the Oklahoma Democratic African-American Federation meets at 11 a.m., Aug. 21, Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave.
Bottom lines: The U.S. Census Bureau said it may begin releasing data for congressional redistricting as early as Aug. 12, several days earlier than expected. ... Judge Scott Rowland has been names presiding judge of the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals and Judge Robert Hudson vice presiding judge. ... The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said the net premium for Oklahomans with health insurance from the federal marketplace fell from $89 to $50 a month last spring because of COVID-related tax credits.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World