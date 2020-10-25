Political notebook: State lawmaker proposes legislation to classify interfering with police a hate crime

Polling released last week showed Democratic 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn leading Republican challenger Stephanie Bice by about 2 percentage points.

The same poll also shows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abby Broyles with narrow leads in the 5th District, which includes Oklahoma, Pottawatomie and Seminole Counties.

Republican incumbent Sen. Jim Inhofe leads Broyles by a wide margin statewide in the poll.

Broyles blasted Inhofe on health care, saying he supported what amounts to the Affordable Care Act when he first ran for the U.S. Senate in 1994.

Broyles’ campaign cites remarks by Inhofe that health insurance needed to become a more competitive business in order to drive down costs, and says that is the goal of the ACA marketplace.

Inhofe, with a huge cash advantage, continued to carpet bomb Broyles with TV ads describing her as a socialist and liberal, and playing up his long record in public office.

The Tea Party Express endorsed Bice.