Political notebook: State lawmaker proposes legislation to classify interfering with police a hate crime

State Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, released a list of proposed legislation that, among other things, would classify interfering with a police officer a hate crime and to ban “teaching, promoting or participating in anti-American activities” on college campuses that receive state funding.
Humphrey says in an email the proposals are the result of an interim study on police protection and officer rights.
The list includes outlawing the burning of the American flag, which would run contrary to a 1989 U.S. Supreme Court decision, and other items which are likely to raise First Amendment objections.
Those include requiring security bonds for protests and penalizing any person or entity that “fund or support groups who commit acts of violence, looting, burning, terrorizing, murder.”
Other proposed measures would outlaw “the use of lasers as weapons” and make it easier for retired law officers to carry concealed firearms.
There are also proposals to “increase penalties for crimes motivated by race, color, gender, religion, disability or sexual orientation” while banning diversity classes (aka Division classes).
Elections and campaigns: Oklahoma Republican Party Chairman David McLain called on Democratic legislative candidates to state their positions on the oil and gas industry.
Polling released last week showed Democratic 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn leading Republican challenger Stephanie Bice by about 2 percentage points.
The same poll also shows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abby Broyles with narrow leads in the 5th District, which includes Oklahoma, Pottawatomie and Seminole Counties.
Republican incumbent Sen. Jim Inhofe leads Broyles by a wide margin statewide in the poll.
Broyles blasted Inhofe on health care, saying he supported what amounts to the Affordable Care Act when he first ran for the U.S. Senate in 1994.
Broyles’ campaign cites remarks by Inhofe that health insurance needed to become a more competitive business in order to drive down costs, and says that is the goal of the ACA marketplace.
Inhofe, with a huge cash advantage, continued to carpet bomb Broyles with TV ads describing her as a socialist and liberal, and playing up his long record in public office.
The Tea Party Express endorsed Bice.
Supporters of State Question 805 say they have more than 100 endorsements from prominent Oklahomans and organizations, including former Gov. Brad Henry and former Congressman J.C. Watts. The measure would prevent the use of “sentence enhancements” based on previous convictions for non-violent offenses.
War games: Several state agencies and private business participated earlier this month in a simulated cyber attack on utilities and other services, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission announced.
The exercise involved the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management, Office of Management and Enterprise Services, and the Oklahoma Corporation Commission as participants, with state utilities, various state agencies and the offices of the Oklahoma Secretary of Energy and Environment and Oklahoma Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration as observers.
The OCC said the exercise was conducted Oct. 15 and planned by state officials and former Oklahoma Energy and Environment Secretary Michael Teague in association with Norwich University Applied Research Institutes.
Bottom lines: Tulsa native Ed Apple, who served four terms in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from Stephens County and eight years on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, died at the age of 87. ... The Oklahoma House of Representatives signaled it may take a run next spring at updating and revising trial and discovery procedures. ... First District Congressman Kevin Hern made the rounds of civic organizations, speaking to the state and Jenks chambers of commerce and the Bixby Rotary Club.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
