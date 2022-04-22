Political notebook: State election board to hear 12 contested candidacy petitions

Contesting contestants: The thin field of contenders for state offices is likely to get a little smaller after the Oklahoma State Election Board hears a dozen contested candidacy petitions on Monday.

This year's initial filings for state and federal offices, including judgeships and district attorney, totaled 569, the fewest in a gubernatorial year in at least two decades. Five legislative candidates have since withdrawn.

The contests of candidacy involve five state House of Representatives candidates, four for district judge and one each for U.S. Senate, state labor commissioner and district attorney.

Of particular interest to Tulsans is former City Councilor Karen Gilbert's challenge of former Washington County Treasurer Stan Stevens in the House District 79 Republican primary.

In her petition, Gilbert says Stevens is ineligible for state office because of 2008 guilty pleas to three felony drug charges. State law bans felons from holding office for 15 years.

Those convictions reportedly were recently expunged, but Gilbert maintains the law does not make allowances for that.

Also challenged is the eligibility of Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards. Republican candidate Matthew Price says Edwards, who was appointed to the post in October, has not been a registered voter within the district the required six months.

And Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn is challenging the candidacy of fellow Republican Sean Roberts, a term-limited state representative from Hominy. Roberts filed for office under the name Sean The Patriot Roberts, which Osborn says is not his legal name or a name by which he has ever been known.

Campaigns and elections: State Republican Party Chairman and former state Rep. John Bennett, one of 14 GOP candidates in the 2nd Congressional District, picked a fight with a substantial portion of his potential constituency by telling the Washington Examiner he would work to reverse the 2020 McGirt decision through legislation.

"Congress needs to go back, and they need to de-establish the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation," Bennett said. "I say once they do that, then they can carry on as they have, you know, all of these years."

"So when I get to Congress, this will be one of my priorities, because it hurts everyone in my district, tribal and nontribal," he said.

The Washington Examiner's 2nd District readership may be limited, but Bennett's remarks caught the attention of the six tribes affected by McGirt.

“The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes is disappointed to hear that candidate John Bennett, seeking to represent Oklahoma in Congress, is echoing shameful, anti-tribal arguments," the coalition of the Cherokee, Muscogee, Seminole, Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations said in a written statement. "Oklahoma is strongest when our tribes are at the table. Candidates who seek to restrict our rights and disestablish our reservations, after the U.S. Supreme Court reaffirmed twice that they have always existed, do not deserve to represent our state."

“It’s unfortunate that a candidate for United States Congress either doesn’t understand or is so willfully ignorant of the law," said Quapaw Chairman Joseph Tali Byrd.

•U.S. Sen. candidate T.W. Shannon signed a pledge to support a congressional term limits amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Perhaps not coincidentally, the perceived frontrunner in that race, 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, initially promised to serve no more than three terms in the U.S. House, but is now in his fifth.

•A political action committee associated with Planned Parenthood launched a digital ad campaign attacking Gov. Kevin Stitt for cracking a joke while signing Oklahoma's near-total abortion ban.

•U.S. Sen. James Lankford said he's been endorsed by the Family Research Council's political action committee.

•Jackson Lahmeyer, who is challenging Lankford in the Republican primary, said he's been endorsed by the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association.

Under the dome: State Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews demanded House Speaker Charles McCall apologize for what she said were personal attacks on Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, during consideration of Senate Bill 1100 on Thursday.

The bill bans nonbinary gender identifications for Oklahoma birth certificates. Turner is the Legislature's only nonbinary member.

•After announcing two weeks ago he would not seek re-election, state Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow, last week was named the new president and chief executive officer of the Oklahoma Restaurant Association.

•Among legislation signed by Stitt last week was SB 968, which attempts to restrict public access to police video of officers being killed in the line of duty, and SB 1352, which prohibits local governments from restricting access to energy sources — i.e., banning new natural gas hookups or home wind generation.

•Ryan Walters, Stitt's education secretary and a candidate for state superintendent, joined a list of education officials nationwide objecting to the Biden administration's proposed rules for charter schools.

•The annual two-week Lieutenant Governor's Turkey Hunt, which is used to promote economic development, is underway at several locations across the state.

Meetings and events: AARP Oklahoma is hosting a virtual conversation at 2 p.m. Wednesday to discuss its advocacy at the state Capitol, including support of a family caregivers tax credit, legislation to reduce fraudulent robocalls and scam texts, and long-term care reform.

Go to Facebook.com/AARPOK to participate.

•Mullin will hold a telephone town hall at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. Those wishing to participate must sign up at mullin.house.gov/live by 5:35 p.m. Wednesday.

•The Tulsa County Democratic Party is hosting a candidate expo 3-5 p.m. May 1 at Pipelines Local Union 798, 4823 S. 83rd E. Ave.

Bottom line: Bristow High School senior Sutton Titsworth is the recipient of this year's Creek County Democratic Party scholarship. Titsworth intends to play baseball and study nursing at Seminole State College next year.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

