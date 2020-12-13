Political notebook: State election board finds no evidence of mailed absentee ballot delays

A livestreamed demonstration of the software being used to redraw Oklahoma’s legislative and congressional districts may be viewed by the public, beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.

A representative of Caliper Corp. will provide a tutorial of Maptitude, which is being used by the House and the Senate for redistricting based on the 2020 Census.

The livestream may be viewed through the Senate website, oksenate.gov.

Tokin’ appearance: The state’s medical marijuana program will be the subject of a day-long legislative meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Hosted by Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, and Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, the meeting will be available for viewing through the House website, okhouse.gov.

Included will be a two-hour update from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and presentations from representatives of the medical marijuana industry.

Mail call: Concern that mailed absentee ballots wouldn’t be received on time proved largely unfounded in Oklahoma, figures from the state election board suggest.